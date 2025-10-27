New MX Research Shows Most Consumers Can’t Live Without Their Favorite Mobile Banking Apps

Lehi, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc., published its latest survey of 1,000+ U.S. consumers, revealing consumers are showing up on mobile every day — some, multiple times per day — but many financial providers are struggling to meet rising expectations.

More than half of consumers (52%) check their most-used banking or finance app every day — 23% check it multiple times per day. In addition, 91% of consumers say a good mobile experience with their financial providers is important.

Despite this high engagement and importance, the research reveals mobile experiences may fall short of consumer expectations. Fifty-one percent of consumers expect greater levels of personalization from their finance-related mobile apps than what they receive today.

Consumers are also less willing to compromise on bad experiences — 67% say they wouldn’t choose a financial provider that had a bad mobile experience, and 58% of consumers agree they would switch financial providers if the mobile experience was bad.

“Mobile is no longer just another channel — it’s the core of the consumer relationship and a strategic growth engine for financial institutions,” says Crystal Anderson, Chief of Staff, Head of Product at MX. “Mobile is where people check balances, move money, and make decisions about their financial health. The data makes it clear: when consumers feel empowered by intuitive, personalized mobile experiences, they engage more deeply and make stronger financial decisions. That’s the outcome we’re all working toward.”

Other top findings in the study include:

Even with rising expectations, consumers report greater satisfaction with their mobile experiences. The research found that 84% of consumers are satisfied with the mobile experience on their primary financial app, up from 71% from earlier this year.

Consumers define good mobile experiences through features that give them protection and control. When asked which features are essential, the top 3 features rated by consumers are fraud alerts and ability to report fraud or stop payments, card control options, and mobile check deposits.

Personalization expectations have surged. Over the past 12 months, consumers’ expectations for greater personalization level have risen by 20 points (66%, up from 46% in 2024). And, consumers are ready to exchange their data for better experiences. More than half (53%) say they would give their financial provider access to more of their data if they knew it would result in a better experience.

Data-driven experiences and insights are now integral to how people build trust and confidence in their finances and their providers. Consumers (61%) want financial providers to know them — and proactively show that they do. When asked in what areas do they feel financial providers are not doing enough to support their financial needs, consumers say:

Informing them about how and where their financial data is being shared (49%)

Providing information about better rates and additional products (47%)

Offering ways to simplify their financial life and money management (39%)

Helping them reach their financial goals (38%)

Trust remains the cornerstone of the financial relationship. Seventy-eight percent of consumers say they trust their primary financial provider with their financial data. But, consumers expect it to be secure — 59% say they will freely share their financial data as long as they trust it is securely protected, a 10-point increase from the end of 2024.

To access the full report for even more findings, please visit:

http://mx.com/research/crossing-the-chasm-consumer-demand-mobile-experiences

About This Survey

This survey of 1,319 American adults was conducted by MX in September 2025 using an online survey platform. Results included an even split in responses across each generation, as well as gender (male and female) and White and non-White (Asian, Black, Hispanic, or Other) respondents.