MX Joins Face the Fight® Coalition to Help Save Veterans’ Lives

Lehi, Utah, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. today announced its support of Face the Fight®, a national initiative dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding suicide in the military community and reducing the veteran suicide rate.

Launched in 2023 by founding partners USAA, Reach Resilience, and the Humana Foundation — with strategic support from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Face the Fight® has united more than 250 corporations, foundations, nonprofits, and government partners to confront veteran suicide. Together, this coalition is working to raise awareness, fund evidence-based solutions, and expand access to care for veterans and their families.

The campaign is already making measurable progress. To date, Face the Fight® has screened more than 245,000 veterans for suicide risk, provided suicide-specific interventions to more than 40,000 veterans, and trained 30,000 people in suicide prevention skills. Through these combined efforts, the initiative is projected to save 6,500 lives through 2032.

“At MX, our mission is rooted in building stronger communities through purposeful contribution,” said Ryan Caldwell, CEO, MX. “We believe veterans — and really anyone who may be struggling — deserve unwavering support when facing battles against depression, hardship, and thoughts of hopelessness. We’re honored to stand alongside USAA and the Face the Fight® coalition to help ensure no veteran or their family feels alone in this fight.”

MX’s contribution comes at a pivotal moment in the fight to prevent veteran suicide as the community prepares for Veteran Buddy Check Week starting on October 20, a national effort from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. MX’s partnership helps expand access to critical resources, training, and interventions that can bring hope and healing to thousands of veterans nationwide.

“Partnerships with values-driven companies like MX are critical to turning the tide against veteran suicide,” said Babs Chase, Executive Director, Face the Fight Coalition. “Together, we’re amplifying resources, awareness, and hope for those who have served.”

During Buddy Check Week, Face the Fight encourages veterans and supporters to take the pledge to #TalkToTen friends, family members, caregivers, or fellow veterans — reaching out through a text, call, or coffee to strengthen peer networks and ensure no one feels alone.

To learn more about Face the Fight® and how to get involved, visit www.wefacethefight.org.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. helps financial institutions and fintechs turn data into action to fuel growth. By enabling them to connect, analyze, engage, and act on financial data, MX drives deposits, lending, and stronger relationships — while helping consumers achieve lasting financial strength. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Face the Fight®

