MX Names Long-Time Sales Leader Matt West as Chief Revenue Officer

LEHI, UTAH, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Matt West as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, West will oversee revenue-generating functions at MX as the company continues to support financial institutions and fintechs in growing their business and developing and empowering financial strength for consumers.

Matt West joined MX before the company signed its first client, drawn to the mission of empowering the world to be financially strong, and has played a key role in translating that purpose into tangible impact over time.

Over the past 15 years, he has held multiple leadership roles across sales and strategic accounts, helping MX build and expand relationships with hundreds of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, as well as its network of digital banking partners. Through this work, West has earned the trust of leading financial institutions and industry executives as a partner in building and advancing solutions designed for the future of financial services.

“Matt has been here since the beginning. His passion for our mission, industry, and clients helped us win and retain our earliest clients and shape the way MX shows up,” said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. “He combines deep industry expertise with a focus on sustainable growth and a genuine obsession with helping our clients succeed. As Chief Revenue Officer, Matt will be a critical leader as we focus on turning financial data into real, measurable growth for the clients we serve."

West enters the CRO role amid ongoing change across the financial services industry, as financial institutions navigate this era of AI, rising consumer expectations, and new market entrants. MX’s revenue approach is centered on supporting clients’ strategic objectives while enabling better financial experiences and outcomes for consumers.

“I’ve had the privilege of building MX alongside some of the most passionate people in our industry — and partnering with clients who push us to innovate,” said Matt West, Chief Revenue Officer at MX. “MX is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions and fintechs turn data into growth. I’m excited about the next chapter we’ll write together with our clients and partners.”

About MX

