Denny’s Teams Up with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer to ‘Strike Out’ Pediatric Cancer

Spartanburg, SC, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is adding to their partnership with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, a leading nonprofit organization committed to raising funds for pediatric cancer, with a new way that everyone can help. For 16 years, Denny’s has supported Cookies for Kids’ Cancer on a regional level, raising nearly $1.5 million to fund research for new, improved treatments. The expanded nationwide partnership will drive progress for kids who deserve “More time, more options, and a future beyond cancer.”

In true Grand Slam® fashion, Denny’s has launched a limited-edition “Let’s Strikeout Kids’ Cancer” T-shirt, available now at dinerdrip.com*. All proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit Cookies for Kids’ Cancer. In addition, Denny’s is supporting the cause through its menu: for every Kids’ menu item sold now through Spring of 2026, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help fight pediatric cancer. And lastly, guests can also contribute by rounding up their checks to support fundraising efforts now through August 26, 2025.

“At our core, we love to feed people and serve families in our communities, which includes those directly impacted by pediatric cancer. A diagnosis can happen to any family at any time. I know this too well, as I lost my brother to cancer at a young age,” said Chris Bode, president and chief operating officer of Denny’s. “There’s still so much work to be done to find a cure. Together with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, we will fund meaningful progress and get one step closer to ending the disease once and for all.”

“With Denny’s nationwide presence, we can raise critical awareness and funds for pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death by disease in children. Denny’s guests likely know a child affected, and the concept of being a ‘Good Cookie’ is something we think every Denny’s guest can embrace,” said Gretchen Witt, co-founder and executive director. “Our collaboration will directly boost the number of research grants we can fund, which lead to new treatment options and real hope for families. In fact, the very first treatment we helped to fund became available seven months after my son Liam lost his battle and has since helped countless kids.”

Guests looking to support Cookies for Kids’ Cancer can head to their local Denny’s, as every visit helps. Guests can also grab their very own ‘Let’s Strikeout Kids’ Cancer’ T-shirt *while supplies last at DinerDrip.com. To learn more, visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 26, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,491 restaurants, 1,430 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Cookies for Kids’ Cancer



Cookies for Kids’ Cancer is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer—the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. Inspired by the belief that everyone can make a difference, the organization mobilizes individuals, businesses, and communities to raise critical funding through grassroots events like bake sales, fitness challenges, and corporate campaigns. Since its founding, Cookies for Kids’ Cancer has granted more than $23 million, supporting over 140 cutting-edge research projects and contributing to 60 new treatment options. Backed by a global network of 18,000+ passionate supporters, every dollar donated is tax-deductible and fuels hope for children fighting cancer.

