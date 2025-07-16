Crypto Trading Platform Market Set to Hit USD 71.6 Billion by 2032 | Rising Adoption of Digital Assets Across Institutional and Retail Investors Driving Surge

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Crypto Trading Platform Market was valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.24% from 2024 to 2032.

In the U.S. market, the Crypto Trading Platform industry was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.33%. Growth is driven by rising institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and demand for diversified digital assets. Continued innovation in DeFi and derivatives trading will further fuel long-term expansion.





Crypto Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

By Platform Type: Centralized Exchanges Dominate, DEX Platforms Grow Rapidly

Centralized Exchanges (CEX) segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 48% of revenue share, due to ease of use, high liquidity, and extensive fiat-to-crypto support. Top exchanges like Binance and Coinbase provide a regulated framework that can draw in institutional and retail investors. With the increasing crypto regulations in more countries, trust in CEXs will continue to grow, thus dominating the space over the forecast period.

Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) are expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Driven by demand for users to have more freedom, privacy, and access to funds. However, as of today, users are migrating in numbers to DEXs as DeFi matures, and Ethereum Layer 2 solutions push gas prices to virtually zero. It also allows for peer-to-peer trades without the need for third parties, an ideal characteristic for areas where banking is negligible or censorship is prevalent.

By Trading Type: Spot Trading Leads, Margin Trading Accelerates

Spot Trading segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to its simplicity, whereby buying or selling of cryptocurrencies at current prices is instantaneous. This is the easiest way to get crypto, and it still accounts for 90% of the daily volumes on centralized and decentralized exchanges. This is why it is so popular with new and wary investors.

Margin Trading is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2024–2032. As platforms enhance their security offerings and also provide educational tools to users, more and more users are now exploring leveraged trading with confidence. In addition, the expansion of institutional participation and derivatives only continue to add fuel to the growth path críticos.

By User: Retail Investors Hold Majority, Institutional Investors Surge Ahead

Retail Investors dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 38% of revenue share, driven by the accessibility of app-based trading platforms, trends driven by social media investment influencers, and the appeal of crypto assets over traditional investment vehicles. Retail users still make up the bulk of the user base, driven by platforms offering simple interfaces along with some tutorials but little to no barriers to entry.

Institutional Investors are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hedge funds, asset managers, and fintech firms are stepping into the crypto space to diversify by adding crypto to their portfolios. As institutions circumvent barriers to entry via increasing regulatory clarity, insured custodial services, and enhanced risk management tools, the landscape is changing towards high-volume, long-duration investments.

By Asset Type: Cryptocurrencies Dominate, Tokenized Assets Expand Rapidly

Cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, dominated the market in 2024. They are the most traded digital assets in the world because of their universal recognition, liquidity, and well-established trading infrastructure. The confidence they earned over years of writing the great western states of the art over a decade ensures their continuation as the dominators in the next decade.

Tokenized Assets are registering the fastest CAGR. The tokenization of real-world assets such as real estate, stocks, and commodities is entering the blockchain sphere with increasing frequency. This opens access to conventional asset classes, improves liquidity, and expands the investment universe, especially for smaller investors in emerging markets.

Regional Outlook: North America Maintains Lead, Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America dominated the crypto trading platform market in 2024 and accounted for 35% of the revenue share. Strong regulatory infrastructure, institutional investor presence, and the presence of major players like Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini support the region’s dominance. Furthermore, the ongoing development of crypto ETFs and asset-backed tokens is enhancing the region’s market maturity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Regional and country leaders India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are experiencing accelerated crypto adoption due to positive population demographics, increased digital literacy and smartphone penetration. Key government initiatives to regulate and incorporate blockchain within public infrastructure are also spurring regional development.

