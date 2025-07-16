White Lodging Hires Two Industry Veterans as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Merrillville, Indiana, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, an industry leader in urban and lifestyle hospitality development and management, has bolstered its investments and development executive team with the hiring of Noah Hoppe as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jared Garner as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

“Jared and Noah are two growth-oriented, values-driven executives with a deep expertise in the urban and lifestyle hospitality space, and their addition underscores our commitment to be the best owner, most preferred operator, and leading developer in the industry,” said Conner White, White Lodging’s Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. “With a high-quality portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and a best-in-class management platform, White Lodging is in a tremendous position for continued growth.”

With Hoppe taking on the Chief Financial Officer role, Bruce Hoffmann, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will transition to an Emeritus role to ensure an orderly transition over the next year. Hoppe is responsible for all Finance, Cash Management and Treasury responsibilities supporting White Lodging’s and the White Family’s owned assets.

Hoppe joins White Lodging after spending nearly two decades with Hyatt Hotels, where he held a variety of senior Finance roles. He also held senior positions in Asset Management and Transactions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Transactions. Hoppe earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Pittsburg State University and his master’s degree in business administration from University of Georgia.

“I’ve long respected White Lodging as a best-in-class hotel developer and operator with a strong, values-driven culture,” said Hoppe. “The company is exceptionally well-positioned for growth, and I’m excited to support its next phase of long-term value creation.”

Garner joins White Lodging with more than twenty years of experience representing hotel owners, developers, managers and brands, both in-house and at law firms. He is the immediate-past General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Concord Hospitality and was Vice President, Legal, for Radisson Hotel Group. Before law school, Garner served as the Chief Investigator of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Garner currently sits on the General Counsel Committee of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. In addition to leading the enterprise-wide legal function, he will oversee corporate board, compliance and risk matters. Garner earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University and his juris doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

“I’m honored to join White Lodging and support the White family’s enduring legacy of entrepreneurship and excellence,” said Garner. “With its stellar reputation and market presence, White Lodging is uniquely positioned to execute a bold long-term vision—and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”

In addition to significant renovations across its existing portfolio, White Lodging is currently developing the 258-room Hotel Trinity, Autograph Collection, project in Austin, Texas. The company expects that project, which features a world-class rooftop and luxury seafood restaurant, to top out by the end of the year with a projected opening before the end of 2026. Austin is White Lodging’s largest market and owns or operates 12 other hotels and more than 220,000 square feet of meeting space in the Austin metro area, including the J.W. Marriott Austin, Austin Marriott Downtown and The Otis Hotel, Autograph Collection.

White Lodging’s 40-year history of entrepreneurial excellence in the hospitality industry is outlined in a recently published biography of its late founder, Bruce White. Hospitalitarian is available online wherever books are sold. A documentary version of the book will be released later this year.

