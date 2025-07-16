THE APEX AIR-COOLED RUF OF THE NINETIES: BROAD ARROW ADDS EXCEEDINGLY RARE RUF CTR 2 SPORT TO MONTEREY JET CENTER AUCTION

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to bring an exciting group of RUF Manufaktur and Porsche-based performance cars to its 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction. The group is led by the apex air-cooled production RUF of the nineties, a 1998 RUF CTR 2 Sport (Estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,500,000).

For RUF, the original CTR Yellowbird’s wild ambition was a tough act to follow, but with their CTR 2, they would surpass the predecessor in nearly every measurable way. Unveiled in 1995, the CTR 2 was the second generation of the cult-status manufacturer’s ultra-high-performance line and the first road-legal RUF model sold in the U.S. Built on the Porsche 993-generation 911 chassis, it featured a race-bred 3.6-liter air-cooled flat-six engine inspired by the Group C Porsche 962. Tuned to 580 horsepower, the twin-turbocharged engine delivered 505 lb-ft of torque, propelling the car from zero-to-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and to an estimated top speed of 217 mph—the world’s fastest production car of its time. A RUF-modified six-speed manual transmission transfers the drivetrain’s immense power and torque.

Add a luxurious interior, avant-garde engineering like the first-ever use of carbon disc brakes on a production road car, and design departures like RUF’s integrated roll cage and the showpiece bi-functional rear wing and that still wasn’t enough for Alois Ruf. Determined to push the envelope further, RUF developed the CTR 2 Sport, a street-legal, track-focused evolution of the standard car. Of the mere 29 CTR 2 examples produced, just 14 were CTR 2 Sports —lighter, wider, more powerful, and even more exclusive.

CTR 2 Sports retained all the aerodynamic and mechanical advancements of their siblings but added an extra layer of intent. The 1998 RUF CTR 2 on offer at Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center Auction, chassis no. W09BC0360WPR06007, was ordered new by the patriarch of the Beddor family, Frank Beddor. It stands apart even among its rarefied peers as one of just four CTR 2 examples specified with all-wheel drive.

The car was ordered new in non-metallic Black over a black leather interior and remained with the Beddor family until 2007 when it was sold to Richard Gundeck of New Jersey. Upgrades and cosmetic repairs were carried out at the RUF factory in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, after the car was involved in a mishap while in transport. This refresh included the installation of the full green leather interior that wraps nearly every surface inside the Sport today, along with Bilstein PSS10 coilovers.

Offered with just 16,679 miles at the time of cataloging and a full service from RUF North America in July 2025, this sought-after supercar exemplifies the dual nature of the CTR 2 Sport: brutal speed balanced by genuine usability.

“The RUF CTR 2 has quickly become one of the most sought-after supercars for today’s most active buyers,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist & VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow. “It offers race-ready dynamics wrapped in grand tourer luxury—something that appeals to today’s younger collectors, along with membership into what is perhaps one of the collector car market’s most exclusive clubs. We’re excited to continue our track record for selling the world’s most desirable RUF and modified Porsche models in Monterey, a venue where we set new benchmarks for the manufacturer just last year.”

Additional RUF and modified Porsche models joining Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center lineup include:

1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer DLS “Dynamics and Lightweight Study” (Estimate: $2,900,000 - $3,200,000). One of only 75 DLS commissions undertaken, the “Mame Commission” represents a rare and significant piece of modern automotive art. The DLS project sought to unlock the pinnacle of performance for the 964-generation Porsche 911 by employing an uncompromising approach to lightweight engineering. The bespoke car on offer is finished in custom Fluid Silver over an exquisite interior featuring Olive Green Suede, Black bead-blasted bright trim throughout, and visible Black tint satin carbon. Beneath the surface lies Singer’s 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, producing 500 horsepower. With just over 250 miles at cataloging, the Mame Commission offers the opportunity to acquire one of the most exclusive and meticulously crafted Porsche 911 reimaginations from the very group that invented the genre.





Broad Arrow returns to The Monterey Jet Center in California for its fourth annual flagship sale on Wednesday, August 13 (6:00 pm PT auction start) and Thursday, August 14 (1:00 pm PT auction start). Held in conjunction with Motorlux—the best way to kick off Monterey Car Week—thousands of collectors and enthusiasts from around the world will be in attendance. The Monterey Jet Center auction will feature more than 170 collector cars across all categories of the market, set to cross Broad Arrow’s signature Monterey auction runway. Broad Arrow’s 2024 Monterey Jet Center Auction totaled $71.5 million with an 85 percent sell-through rate.

