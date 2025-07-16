Avocado Green Mattress Launches Its First-Ever Wool Mattress — A Latex-Free Innerspring Built for Breathability, Comfort, and Sustainable Living

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlike most natural and organic mattresses, the Avocado Wool Mattress contains no latex whatsoever. Instead, it features a meticulously crafted construction of certified organic wool layered over more than 1,500 individually pocketed coils — microcoils in the comfort layer and ergonomically zoned coils in the support base — to provide firm support, optimal spinal alignment, and continuous airflow for a cooler, more comfortable night’s sleep.

“It’s ideal for those seeking true medium support without foam or latex,” said Vy Nguyen, CEO of Avocado Green Mattress. “Sustainably made. Luxuriously breathable for cool sleep. Hand-tufted for durability. And offering a perfectly balanced medium feel.”

The Avocado Wool Mattress is GOTS-certified organic — a rare distinction that applies to the entire finished mattress, not just its individual materials. The full wool mattress also meets the rigorous standards of OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, GREENGUARD Gold (for low emissions), MADE SAFE® (for non-toxic ingredients), and is EWG VERIFIED® for health and safety — a first of its kind.

The Avocado Wool Mattress is available at avocadogreenmattress.com , with prices ranging from $1,799 (Twin) to $3,499 (King).

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”

