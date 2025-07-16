Advanced Engines Powering Standby Generators Ready to Support U.S. Leadership on Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers

Washington, D.C., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following yesterday's announcement in Pittsburgh of more than $90 billion in commitments to artificial intelligence and energy initiatives, Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum issued the following statement:

“We congratulate President Trump for his efforts to ensure that the U.S. is a leader in artificial intelligence, by recognizing the need for more data centers and energy to deliver that result.

“Data centers require access to uninterrupted supplies of electricity, and the response of the electric power industry to generate and deliver more power is encouraging.

“Likewise, emergency standby generators are a key element of data center infrastructure, and manufacturers of these systems are supporting the growing demand from data centers and other mission-critical sectors for proven, reliable backup power solutions.

“When grid power is interrupted, whether due to weather-related outages, equipment failures, or other events, standby emergency generators respond rapidly, carrying a full power load within 10 second of grid outage. Through advancements in engine technology, switchgear, and other controls, these systems seamlessly manage power transitions between the grid and racks of computers, cooling, and other systems that data centers depend on.

“Whether diesel or natural gas models, standby generators are available with a full range of options including advanced integrated emissions controls that reduce nitrogen oxides and particulate matter to near-zero levels.

“Where available, generators can also be fueled with advanced renewable biofuels, such as hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO) that boost the sustainability of data center operations by lowering emissions by 50-75%. Other low-carbon alternatives, including renewable natural gas and hydrogen gas blends, are also being utilized.

“Most of the time, standby emergency generators are not operating. But when there is a loss of grid power whether for a few seconds, minutes, or hours, they respond rapidly and carry the full electrical load to keep our digital world up and running until grid power is restored.”

For more information visit: https://enginetechforum.org/power-generation.

