Webinar to Explore Solutions for Sustainable Energy and Technology to Power a Resilient Economy

Washington, D.C., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New U.S. energy and economic policies have sparked dialogue and demand for information on how they affect fuels and technologies across the transportation, agriculture, construction, and power generation sectors. To address these issues, the Engine Technology Forum has announced a webinar “Seeking Solutions for Sustainable Energy and Technology to Power a Resilient Economy.”

The webinar is scheduled for November 20 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET. The event is free, but registration is required. Learn more and register here.

“From Washington, DC to California and beyond, there are many questions about how the shift from past to present U.S. energy and environmental policies are impacting key industrial sectors of the economy. In one way or another, engines and fuels are at the forefront of these discussions and of the ability to fulfill the goals of economic prosperity and energy dominance,” noted Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum, who will also serve as moderator for the event.

“We have assembled a panel of seasoned experts to explore these issues, discuss potential outcomes, and engage in dialogue with all stakeholders.”

The session will discuss:

Comparative assessment of 2024 vs. 2025 energy, economic, and trade policy shifts – and their implications for fuels and technology

Federal and California influences on current and future fuels and emissions policies

Sustainability and affordability considerations in energy and technology choices

Global factors shaping U.S. emissions and energy policy

The future outlook for internal combustion engines and zero-emissions technologies

Panelists include:

