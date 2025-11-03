Webinar Highlights How Propane Technology is a Sustainable Power and Mobility Solution

Washington, D.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With increasing interest in energy affordability and diversification of transportation fuels, advanced engines and vehicles optimized for propane are gaining ground as a renewed option for fleets. A recent webinar, now available for viewing online, covered this topic.

“Our session featured experts representing leaders in advanced propane vehicle solutions for fleets, including Todd Mouw, Executive Vice President of ROUSH CleanTech; Tim Geibel, Executive Director of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA); and Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC),” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum.

“Propane is gaining ground as an affordable and accessible option for commercial fleets, and after hearing from our experts, it is easy to understand why.”

As a fuel, propane is a familiar option to consumers and is widely available today – 30 billion gallons are produced annually in the U.S. Tucker Perkins highlighted how PERC is working with a range of engine and vehicle manufacturers to expand the options available for both highway and non-highway uses, including some larger vehicle applications.

Todd Mouw (ROUSH CleanTech) shared their experience with over 50,000 vehicles on the road and over 3 billion miles accumulated across 3,500 fleets of class 2-7 vehicles. From medium-duty trucks to school and transit buses, a wide range of propane vehicles fueled by the Ford 7.3L V8 engines are deployed across the country. Factors discussed in considering propane included cost, resilience, environment, and operation. Roush 7.3L engines are already certified at the stringent 0.02 grams per brake horsepower hour level for NOx for the 2027 model year. Fleets using ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel systems are experiencing fuel cost savings of 30 to 50% compared to diesel vehicles.

Tim Geibel shared CATA’s real-world experience, beginning over six years ago, using propane vehicles across a 2,300-mile service area spanning three counties, with over 1,000 passenger trips per day near Lake Erie in Pennsylvania. Their paratransit fleet serves over 1,000 passenger trips per day, and in 2024, they saved over $164,000 in fuel costs compared to gasoline vehicles.



To view the recorded webinar and presentation click here.



