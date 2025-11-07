Engine Technology Forum Offers View of the Future for Internal Combustion Engine Design

Washington, D.C., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internal combustion engines will continue to be the prime power for key sectors of the global economy. Future engine designs will be heavily influenced by AI and the ecosystem of engine operation. New combustion strategies will deliver more efficiency and lower emissions while hybrid technology and renewable fuels will be a substantial influence. These are among the key conclusions made by the Engine Technology Forum during the “Engine Design for the Next 20 Years” webinar hosted by the editors of SAE’s Truck & Off-Highway Engineering.

Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum was an invited panelist along with Venu Gupta, Engine Product Strategy Planner at John Deere and Mihai Dorobantu, Ph.D., Director of Technology, Planning, and Government Affairs for Eaton. The webinar is now available on-demand.

“Over the next 20 years, advanced engine technology must continue to evolve as it is expected to remain the prime mover for key sectors of the economy. It will be largely influenced by artificial intelligence both in the design of the engine and in managing the task and operations of the engine within the ecosystem that it operates, that will likely include autonomous operations. We see this in some forms today, particularly in the construction sector with connected jobsites and machines feeding vast amounts of data to enable real time decision making and optimization,” said Schaeffer.

“In looking to the future, engine design will build on past progress in virtually eliminating emissions and making steady gains in engine efficiency. We can expect continued incremental improvements in efficiency through both existing and new technologies.”

Trends of engine downsizing and improving power density as well as the use of technologies like cylinder deactivation, start/stop technology, and other strategies were discussed.

“We expect future designs to reflect greater optimization of the engine to fit the task, aided by energy storage and electric motor assist to cover infrequent peak power requirements. We are also already seeing expanding use of new combustion strategies where gasoline engine designs mimic diesel engines as a means to achieve diesel-like efficiency but with fewer emissions,” noted Schaeffer.

“Fuel will play a key part in influencing future engine design, with more blends of renewable fuels and other fuels like hydrogen becoming available. Future heavy-duty engine design will also continue to incorporate circular economy principles enabling their remanufacturing and associated savings in energy and raw materials. New engine design software tools will greatly facilitate this feature.

“Finally, while engine designs have evolved substantially, the policies that govern them, such as emissions standards, have not. New paradigms must be considered; perhaps ones that focus on environmental performance of tasks and work-related activity rather than a continued singular focus on individual engine performance. Regulatory approaches should be updated to reward integration of engine-based strategies like hybrids in off-road machines that are only captured today in the on-road vehicle certification process.”

About the Engine Technology Forum

