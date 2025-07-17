Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Size to Surpass USD 1395.07 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.04% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Distributed Temperature Sensing Market was valued at USD 758.63 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1395.07 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Enhancing Safety and Infrastructure: Key Drivers of the DTS Market Growth

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market has witnessed substantial growth due to rising focus on safety, growing real-time monitoring needs, and infrastructure growth. Due to their capability to deliver continuous and precise temperature measurements over long hilly and isolated regions, DTS systems are being increasingly adopted for oil & gas, power transmission, and fire detection applications. Such ability will help detect anomalies before they pose danger or lead to costly outages. Furthermore, because of this, DTS systems provide high spatial resolution, low latency, and high data accuracy which makes them suitable for many life-critical applications. In addition, increasing demand for long-range pipeline surveillance, coupled with the integration of smart grids and the extension of power distribution networks, is expected to propel market growth.

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 758.63 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1395.07 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.04% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Operating Principle (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR), Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR))

• By Fiber (Single-mode Fiber, Multi-mode Fiber)

• By Application (Oil and Gas, Power Cable Monitoring, Fire Detection, Process & Pipeline Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Others)

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market: Operating Principle, Fiber Type & Application Insights

By Operating Principle

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) segment dominated the DTS market with76.2% share in 2023 due to effective fracture detection, breakpoint localization, and testing over long distances in oil & gas, power, and fire safety.

The optical frequency-domain reflectometry market is expected to grow at the fastest (CAGR) rate in the period between 2024 and 2032, due to its high precision, spatial resolution, and ability to measure small temperature changes, making it useful for research, aerospace, and precision manufacturing applications.

By Fiber

Single-mode Fiber held the largest Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market share of 64.4% in 2023, due to its key advantage of being a good choice for long-distance sensing. Its high signal integrity and low attenuation over long distances are further suitable in oil & gas, and power & infrastructure.

Multi-mode Fiber is anticipated to be the highest growing category with a CAGR between 2024 to 2032 owing to its high cost-efficiency, simple installation process and high efficiency quote in short to mid-range applications, as demand continued to accelerate across various industry segments for high density localized temperature information and asset protection capabilities.

By Application

The DTS market was dominated by the oil and gas sector in 2023, accounting for 38.7% of total revenue, owing to its application in downhole monitoring, pipeline integrity, and wellbore profiling. DTS ensures live monitoring in dangerous locations, which is an advantage for this segment.

During 2024 to 2032, Process & Pipeline Monitoring will emerge as the fastest-growing application segment primarily due to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, thermal management, and operational efficiency in industrial processes.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in the DTS Market

North America accounted for 30.8% of the DTS market in 2023 due to high adoption in oil & gas, power transmission and fire detection applications. DTS is increasingly used in shale gas exploration, pipeline monitoring and power cable detection in the U.S. where major energy projects such as the Permian Basin depend on operationally safe and efficient real-time temperature monitoring. On the basis of type, the region is driven by rising utilization of distributed temperature sensing (DTS)-based fire detection systems in commercial and industrial buildings.

Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development are projected to lead Asia-Pacific to the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. With countries such as China and India developing smart cities, advancing renewable energy and using advanced thermal monitoring systems, the region is expected to grow at a significant rate, thus making it one of the biggest markets for DTS.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, Researchers at Yokohama National University have developed a high-resolution DTS technique using plastic optical fibers with 4.8 cm spatial accuracy. This breakthrough enhances localized temperature monitoring for applications in infrastructure and industrial systems.

