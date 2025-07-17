Adform and Airtory partner to power global CTV creative planning and optimization

LONDON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adform , the most powerful and safe media buying platform built for game changers, today announces a strategic partnership with Airtory , the world-leading creative management platform, to transform Connected TV (CTV) ad engagement. Brands and agencies will have direct access to Airtory’s advanced Social Display CTV and Interactive CTV components through Adform’s global DSP, allowing advertisers to plan, activate, and optimize high-impact CTV campaigns within one omnichannel workflow.

With global CTV ad spend forecast to reach £34bn ($46bn) in 2026, advertisers are racing to unlock the channel’s power for engaging experiences while maintaining transparent measurement and control. This partnership combines Adform’s end-to-end platform and integrations with major streaming platforms and broadcasters, with Airtory’s cutting-edge creative technology, enabling advertisers to rapidly deploy creative with programmatic efficiency across premium CTV environments worldwide.

Designed for performance across all CTV devices and platforms, Airtory’s ad units include gamified, shoppable, and interactive formats that drive higher engagement, brand recall and action. Creative production is simplified through an intuitive dashboard, featuring drag-and-drop tools, real-time previews, reusable layouts, and rich media elements, like carousels and interactive video.

William Jones, Senior Director of Advanced TV and Omnichannel Activation at Adform, commented, "CTV is evolving beyond passive viewing, and there’s an opportunity to bridge the gap between creative and performance on the biggest screen in the home. That’s why we’re delighted to cement this partnership with Airtory. With our global reach and Airtory’s creative innovation, we’re enabling brands and agencies to scale game-changing CTV experiences that engage and convert with programmatic control."

Craig Mytton, Airtory’s CRO, added, "We’re thrilled to join forces with Adform to make high-impact CTV creative accessible to brands everywhere. Our mission is to empower advertisers to build better-looking, better-performing ads that drive real results."

About Adform :

Adform is the most powerful and safe media buying platform in the world. With a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology, Adform enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

About Airtory :

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality - Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.