Ragnarok Crush Official Launching in Global Except for China and Japan on July 17, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Hub PTE. Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok Crush, a Strategy Action Puzzle RPG Mobile game, in Global except for China and Japan on July 17, 2025.

Ragnarok Crush is a Strategy Action Puzzle RPG Mobile game based on Ragnarok IP. The game features a 3-match puzzle system, offering the fun of strategically moving and combining puzzles to clear various stages. It is available for download and play after downloading from Google Play and Apple App Store in each region except for China and Japan.

The pre-registration held globally until the official launch has demonstrated strong user interest by surpassing its target number of participants at a fast pace. In addition, the closed beta test (CBT) conducted in May received positive feedback for its new approach utilizing Ragnarok IP and the two-player PVE content, further raising expectations for the official launch.

Gravity stated, “Ragnarok Crush is a new attempt that combines the Ragnarok IP with puzzle. While retaining the original’s job system and growth element, it offers a unique gameplay experience by strategically solving puzzles to defeat monsters. It is a casual and accessible game for players of all, and we encourage everyone to actively participate in the various regional offline events prepared to celebrate its official launch.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok Crush Official Website]

https://roc.gnjoy.asia/

[Ragnarok Crush Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravitygamehub.rocrush.aos

[Ragnarok Crush Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-crush/id6740312911

[Ragnarok Crush Official Lounge]

https://game.naver.com/lounge/Ragnarok_Crush/home

[Ragnarok Crush Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokCrush

[Ragnarok Crush Official X]

https://x.com/ragnarokcrush

[Ragnarok Crush Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/ZjMAseG7Wp

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801