Asia Broadband - Phase 2 Production Line Processing Plant Equipment Received From China and On Track for Build-Out

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received a major delivery of additional Phase 2 production line processing equipment from China for the new facility in Etzatlan, Mexico, that opened in April 2025. The new equipment has been unpacked and the initial processes to prepare and integrate the new pieces into the plant have begun.

AABB received 6 containers of equipment from manufacturer Mecru Heavy Industry Technology Co. Ltd. based in Zhengzhou, Henan, China. The equipment includes centrifugal concentrators, press filters, hydraulic center-driven thickening equipment, thickener tank bridges and slurry pumps. The remaining 4 containers of equipment are expected to be delivered in 2 to 3 weeks and contain primarily spare parts such as ball mill liners, jaw plates, cone liners, oil & air filters, bronze bushings, arm liners, arm bushings and support rings.

All thickener tank and agitation tanks are being fabricated off-site and are on schedule for completion and delivery. The 9’ x 14’ - 500 tons per day Ball Mill for the Phase 2 production line is on order and delivery is expected in 6 to 8 weeks.

“We are making rapid progress in the early stages of integrating our new Phase 2 equipment into the facility in Etzatlan. The plant management and crews are excited to have the equipment operational as soon as possible and expand the facility capacity,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

In other mining operations news, the Company is nearing completion of its evaluations regarding a large mining property acquisition and AABB expects to be entering purchase negotiations within the next several weeks. AABB will announce further details of the acquisition as they become available.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ade619c9-79b8-4404-948c-ea375a3a8f14

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9d74fa-4efa-4e76-91ba-92d9edbda8a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d9c342c-ead9-47cb-9dd4-fcb518531dc6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fa406a8-31da-4742-a84d-e5448e62c32b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d3d845-2ea3-4c67-a626-6f036109e327

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e949e67-dc0e-4f43-a87b-cd58e0c84992

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4448b6bf-eb17-4636-aa95-d0e714f23a88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec2d172d-0981-4bba-84be-46db648a20a0