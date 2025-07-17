SEON Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 for Third Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for fraud prevention and compliance , today announced its inclusion on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list for the third consecutive year. SEON was named in the Enterprise Fintech category alongside leading companies delivering innovative technology to financial institutions and digital businesses.



“Three years of recognition from CNBC affirms that our approach to fraud prevention and AML compliance is fundamentally better,” said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. "While other platforms rely on static defenses, our adaptive AI and 900+ real-time, first-party signals power a more agile solution, one that prevents fraud without compromising customer experience."



SEON's platform delivers visibility that traditional fraud offerings miss by combining deep first-party data analysis with configurable rules and real-time decisioning. This approach empowers fraud and compliance teams to act faster, reduce false positives, and adapt to evolving threats, without disrupting customer journeys.



The recognition comes amid continued strong global momentum for SEON, as the company expands its presence across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, and adds experienced leadership to support its growth.



CNBC's World’s Top Fintech Companies 2025 list evaluated more than 2,000 companies across seven market segments.



About SEON

SEON is the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .

