William Hill and Inspired Extend Long-Term Partnership with Enhanced Virtual Sports Experience Through Expanded Retail Rollout

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its long-term partnership with William Hill, the iconic sports betting and gaming brand with over 1,300 betting shops across the United Kingdom, and a principal brand within evoke plc (LSE: EVOK).

As part of the contract extension, Inspired will deliver a comprehensive upgrade to William Hill’s Virtual Sports offering across its UK retail estate. This rollout includes the integration of all-new and upgraded events into William Hill’s broadcast networks, significantly enhancing the customer experience for both horse and greyhound racing. Additionally, a new third channel dedicated entirely to Virtual Racing will be introduced, providing continuous action and increased variety to bettors.

The upgrades will add approximately 300 new Virtual Sports events daily, offering more entertainment and betting opportunities for retail customers than ever before.

“Inspired’s enhanced Virtual Sports products will offer William Hill customers an unparalleled experience, featuring newly refreshed 2D content and state-of-the-art titles like V-Play Horses Chase and V-Play U.S. Horses,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “This next chapter in our 20+ year relationship with William Hill underlines our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the UK retail betting space.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the customer experience in our shops, and this enhanced Virtual offering is a significant step forward. Working with Inspired, we’re excited to bring even more variety, energy and quality to our overall retail product range, helping us to engage customers up and down the country. It’s a great example of how we’re continuing to invest in innovation to meet the evolving expectations of our players,” said Jon Sanders, Head of Retail Gaming at William Hill.

The extension further solidifies Inspired’s role as a key strategic partner across Gaming, Interactive, and Virtual Sports, and positions both companies for continued success and growth in the evolving UK retail betting market.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

