Remittix Announces Q3 Launch of Cross-Border Crypto Wallet Following $16M+ Raised in Presale





KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix , the blockchain-powered remittance platform, has announced the upcoming public release of its flagship crypto-to-fiat wallet in Q3 2025. This marks a major milestone for the project, which has already raised over $16 million in its ongoing token presale and distributed more than 551 million RTX tokens.

Designed to solve long-standing challenges in international money transfers, the Remittix wallet enables users to convert crypto assets into local fiat currencies and send funds to over 30 countries in under 24 hours. The platform supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies, aiming to bridge blockchain infrastructure with traditional financial systems.

“With the Remittix wallet, we’re not just launching another crypto app—we’re delivering real financial tools for real people,” said a Remittix spokesperson. “Whether it's a freelancer in the Philippines or a merchant in Nigeria, our mission is to make global payments faster, cheaper, and borderless.”





Key Features of the Upcoming Wallet:

Instant Swap and FX Conversion: Swap major cryptocurrencies and automatically convert to supported local currencies.

Swap major cryptocurrencies and automatically convert to supported local currencies. Bank Withdrawals: Direct send-to-bank features available in 30+ countries.

Direct send-to-bank features available in 30+ countries. Privacy Focused: No IP logging and minimal KYC requirements for small transactions.

No IP logging and minimal KYC requirements for small transactions. Business Tools Coming Soon: APIs for merchant payments and crypto invoicing.

The project’s infrastructure has passed a full smart contract audit by CertiK, ensuring transparency and user safety. In anticipation of the wallet’s release, the Remittix presale is approaching its $18 million soft cap, with an active 50% token bonus still available for early participants.

Analysts on platforms like Binance Square and CoinCentral , have noted that Remittix’s approach to integrating blockchain with cross-border payments is attracting increased interest, particularly from users in underserved financial regions.

In support of its growing community, Remittix has also launched a $250,000 giveaway campaign to reward early supporters and raise awareness ahead of the product’s release.

About Remittix

Remittix is a next-generation remittance and payment solution built on blockchain technology. It aims to remove friction from cross-border payments and provide a faster, lower-cost alternative to traditional remittance channels. The platform’s native token, RTX, powers transaction fees, staking rewards, and upcoming DeFi-based payment utilities.





To learn more about Remittix or to participate in the presale, visit:

Website: https://remittix.io

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway





Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad7ffc9-ce17-4fc7-9caa-8e1f0e069df5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da7cee58-8c8a-48c1-b6a6-a601c69d5ab4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce5ba15c-084e-4c2f-85b9-35e336d04414

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dadd2433-0912-4981-8839-af3a9525509a