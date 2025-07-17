Tria Federal Expands VA Partnership with $174M Software Engineering & Development Award

ARLINGTON, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal has received a $174 million contract award to provide expanded software engineering and development services to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Financial Services Center (FSC).

The contract recompete – awarded to wholly-owned subsidiary Softrams through a full and open competition – builds on Tria’s deep relationship and five years of previous support for Austin, Texas-based VA FSC. The FSC ensures that VA financial transactions, including payments and reimbursements, are processed swiftly and correctly.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Financial Services Center through this critical contract,” Tria CEO Tim Borchert said. “Tria’s work will help make VA financial operations run smoother and faster, so veterans can get the care and benefits they need without unnecessary delays. By using automation and AI, we’re also cutting down on manual work and reducing errors, which improves the quality of service that veterans receive.”

Tria beat out 14 competitors to win the five-year contract, which calls for experts to perform Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) tasks to develop and support applications and systems.

Tria has supported VA FSC in countless ways during the last five years. In one notable example, Tria partnered with FSC to implement a new customer relationship management (CRM) system that allows FSC to better understand customer needs, rapidly identify issues, and drive long-term process improvements. A new portal launched with the CRM provides VA commercial vendors and medical providers with 24/7 self-service access to invoice, medical claim, and payment status. Using robotic process automation (RPA), data is now automatically populated, improving accuracy and reducing call center volume.

Key impacts of the Tria-supported CRM implementation include:

Reducing average registration time from 3 minutes per request to under 30 seconds.

Slashing invoice processing time from over a week to as little as 2 minutes.

Supporting a 70% increase in annual invoice volume, without any increase in staffing.

Enabling a 35% increase in the total dollar value of payments processed, while achieving a cumulative cost reduction estimated at 40%.

The introduction of RPA saved FSC over 14,800 work hours while improving the accuracy and timeliness of payment processing.



“VA FSC’s software development efforts are instrumental in advancing the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission to serve veterans with excellence,” said Chris Katkocin, Tria’s Senior Vice President, Military and Veteran Health. “By modernizing financial systems, the FSC is streamlining operations, reducing administrative burdens, and ensuring veterans receive timely, accurate payments and reimbursements. This work directly enhances the quality, transparency, and reliability of financial services that many veterans count on, which strengthens the trust veterans place in VA.”

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal (Tria) delivers digital services and technology solutions that support the health and safety of veterans, service members and civilians. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria companies to help them complete their critical missions and modernize their systems, so that they can uphold their commitment to the American people. Today, our technology innovation group Tria Labs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible through partnerships and investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, developing solutions for the biggest challenges that will face government tomorrow. To learn more about how we are #PoweringPossible, follow Tria on LinkedIn and visit triafed.com.

