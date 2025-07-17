Lead Service Line Replacement Tool from Former EPA Flint Coordinator Now Featured in EDF & EPIC’s Lead Innovation Hub

CHICAGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), founded by former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator and creator of the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), announced today that its innovative equity-focused water infrastructure tool has been officially listed in the Lead Innovation Hub — a solution and action-focused platform developed by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Environmental Policy Innovation Center (EPIC), and their partners.

The Lead Innovation Hub serves as a central platform designed to accelerate lead service line replacement efforts across the United States by sharing best practices, success stories, and actionable resources for municipalities, utilities, and communities.

“The inclusion of the LSLRCC in the Lead Innovation Hub reinforces the critical role our tool plays in promoting equitable and cost-effective lead service line replacements,” said Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator and Director of EPHI. “By empowering communities with transparent cost estimates and data-driven planning, we are helping advance environmental justice and public health outcomes nationwide.”

The LSLRCC is a free, federally aligned tool designed to support compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), facilitate access to funding through programs such as the State Revolving Fund (SRF) under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and promote equitable infrastructure investments, particularly in underserved communities.

EDF and EPIC are leading organizations advancing safe, reliable, and affordable drinking water infrastructure and promoting equity. They collaborate with a broad coalition of stakeholders to support efforts to replace lead service lines.

Explore how you can sponsor this public-health-focused effort. Visit our sponsorship opportunities page.

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International delivers expert drinking water safety training informed by in-depth experience and key insights from the Flint Water Crisis and Flint’s ongoing water system recovery. Our mission is to equip public water utilities and regulatory agencies with the essential tools, knowledge, and best practices needed to protect community health and prevent future drinking water contamination events.

By leveraging data-driven insights, we help communities strengthen State Revolving Fund (SRF) grant applications, accelerate compliance with EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and advance infrastructure upgrades supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work also aligns with global efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on safe, equitable access to clean drinking water. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.