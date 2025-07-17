Adventure Awaits: Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida Makes Jeremy’s Dream Come True with a Thrilling Mexican Sport Fishing Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida , in collaboration with Stan and Naomi Loomis, co-founders of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals , is excited to announce a heartfelt wish reveal for Jeremy, known fondly as “Tripp." He is a brave young man, who has been fighting a respiratory disease. As part of his wish, Tripp will embark on a thrilling adventure to Cabo, Mexico, for a sport fishing experience of a lifetime.

The wish reveal party was held on July 16 at Wesley Pharmaceuticals, where Tripp learned about his upcoming trip, surrounded by family, friends, and supporters who have helped make this dream come true. The event was complete with games, catering from Agave Azul and a surprise visit from Pro-Angler and USCG Licensed Captain, Tyler Woolcott. Stan and Naomi Loomis, supporters of Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida, are proud to sponsor this special occasion and help grant this wish.

“We are honored to play a part in bringing Tripp’s dream to life,” said Stan Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “Being able to provide this opportunity is a reminder of the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of children who need it the most.”

Tripp’s journey begins with his arrival in Cabo San Lucas, a vibrant destination known for its scenic coastline, rich culture, and welcoming spirit. His family will enjoy several days at a luxurious resort, including a deep-sea fishing excursion, during which he’ll reel in marlin, tuna, sailfish, and more.

Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, added, “Supporting Make-A-Wish and helping children like Tripp who are facing challenging health battles is incredibly meaningful to us. We hope this trip to Mexico brings joy, relaxation, and unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Wishes like Tripp’s remind us all of the transformative power of hope and the incredible strength of children facing health challenges,” said Anne Cuba, CEO of Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida. “We are deeply grateful to Stan and Naomi Loomis for their generous sponsorship, which helps make these dreams possible. Together, we are helping to create a lasting memory of joy and adventure for the whole family.”

Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida works tirelessly to create life-changing experiences for children facing critical illnesses, and this special wish is no exception. The sport fishing adventure will fulfill Tripp’s dream and provide much-needed joy and hope during a difficult time.

For more information about Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida, visit www.wish.org/cnfl.

About Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida

Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the nation, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida and 57 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 550,000 wishes nationwide.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, is a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Orlando, Florida, committed to delivering high-quality compounded medications directly to healthcare providers and pharmacies. Established in 2024 as a sister brand to Olympia Pharmaceuticals, Wesley honors the legacy of Wesley Loomis, whose innovation continues to inspire the company's mission. Operating from a state-of-the-art, 55,000-square-foot 503B outsourcing facility soon to be registered with the FDA, Wesley Pharmaceuticals uses advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The company plans to offer a comprehensive range of compounded medications, including sterile formulations and direct service to medical practices and pharmacies nationwide.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, 503A pharmacy, Olympia offers over-the-counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of sterile injectables, and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.

