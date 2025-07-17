DP World Welcomes Chile’s First Direct Shipping Service to Asia

SAN ANTONIO, Chile, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has launched Chile’s first weekly shipping connection to Asia via the new ACSA 1 service, marking a major milestone in strengthening the country’s global trade links.

The inaugural vessel, the CMA CGM Legacy, arrived at DP World’s multipurpose terminal in San Antonio on June 20, underscoring DP World’s commitment to enhancing trade infrastructure across Latin America.

The new service directly connects San Antonio with Busan (South Korea), Shanghai and Ningbo (China), significantly reducing transit times and improving supply chain efficiency. This direct connect service was established to optimize product arrival and departure times, as San Antonio previously served as the final port of call before or after shipments to Asia.

On its return, ACSA 1 will link Chile with key ports in Peru, Ecuador, Japan, and South Korea, with stops in Chancay, Callao, Posorja, Yokohama, and Busan.

Designed to handle approximately 4,000 containers per week, the direct route is expected to boost trade volumes for both imports and exports, reinforcing San Antonio as a critical logistics gateway for Latin America.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “The launch of this direct service fundamentally elevates Chile’s connection to global markets and highlights our San Antonio terminal as a critical gateway for international trade in Latin America. We are excited to build upon this momentum, working closely with our partners across Asia to drive continued growth and operational excellence.”

The launch of ACSA 1 aligns with DP World’s broader strategic growth across Latin America. The company recently opened new freight forwarding offices in Mexico City and Brazil, further enhancing connectivity and end-to-end logistics operations across the countries. In the Dominican Republic, DP World finalized an MOU agreement with the government to invest US$760 million to expand capacity for the Port of Caucedo and its adjacent Free Trade Zone.

These initiatives reflect DP World’s ongoing investment in bolstering infrastructure, enhancing trade efficiency, and supporting economic expansion across the Americas.

