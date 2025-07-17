Demandbase announces availability of GTM AI agents in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demandbase , the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises, today announced the availability of Agentbase, its system of connected GTM agents, in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy the Demandbase Agentbase solutions, the first collection of connected AI agents built on AWS trained for GTM unification and execution, using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development. Demandbase One, its AI-powered platform that connects GTM data, tools, and teams to drive revenue, is also available on the storefront.

The series of GTM AI agents within Agentbase help organizations boost productivity, improve campaign precision, and shorten the path from data to revenue, enabling customers to eliminate friction in how teams access insights and take action.

"By offering Agentbase in AWS Marketplace, Demandbase is enabling businesses to deploy tangible AI solutions that have measurable business impact. Our customers are already using these capabilities to drive more revenue by aligning previously siloed data sets, and bringing Sales and Marketing closer together, demonstrating the real-world value of our growing system of GTM AI Agents in Agentbase." – Gabe Rogol, CEO, Demandbase

The first Demandbase agent within Agentbase, Campaign Outcomes Agent, delivers essential capabilities for AI-powered bidding strategy optimization, empowering customers to choose their ideal outcome for every advertising campaign. Additionally, the Account Engagement Agent, which summarizes engagement activities and highlights salient points about the account, gives sellers the information they need to quickly determine the next steps. Over the coming months, Demandbase will deliver additional GTM agents to the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category and within Agentbase, helping marketers and sellers execute faster and more efficiently.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.



