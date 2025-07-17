Tunnel Automation Market Size to Hit USD 8.80 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.37% | SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnel Automation Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Tunnel Automation Market Size was valued at USD 4.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Tunnel automation market growth is driven by infrastructure upgrades, strict safety norms, and adoption of IoT, AI, and smart monitoring.

The tunnel automation market is growing significantly because of the increase in infrastructure investments, governmental safety regulations, and the need for increased growth in the efficient functionality of the tunnels. Inland authorities are upgrading to dispose of virtually the whole moderate exhaust machine, which include ventilation systems, lighting fixtures, energy and signaling structures of its tunnels. The technology blended in IoT and cloud facilitates real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, enhancing safety, traffic control, and more. Furthermore, growing smart city projects along with high-speed rail networks are driving the accessibility of automation solutions across roadway, railway and underground transit tunnels across the globe.

Tunnel Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.37% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Tunnel Type (Railway, Highway and Roadway Tunnels)

• By Component (HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply, Signalization, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Offering

In 2023, hardware held the largest share of 50.8% in the tunnel automation market, as a result of the wide deployment of various sensors, HVAC, lighting and fire safety systems to upgrade existing tunnel infrastructure. This is fueled by government and private investment in high-tech surveillance, ventilation, and communication systems.

Between 2024 and 2032, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR because of an increasing adoption of AI-powered monitoring, cloud-based traffic management, predictive maintenance, and digital twin solutions. Tunnel Automation Software Adoption Boosted Globally by Rise in Cybersecurity need

By Tunnel Type

In 2023, the largest share of 59% was recorded by the railway segment as it is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by the expansion of high-speed rail, and metro and underground projects. The need for government regulations to improve connectivity and minimize congestion, mainly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, is driving demand. Growing adoption of AI-based monitoring, IoT sensors, predictive maintenance, and cloud control systems to enhance safety and efficiency in railways while developing smart infrastructures is expected to positively influence the market growth of railway tunnels over the forecast timeframe.

By Component

HVAC segment Generate the maximum revenue in 2023, acquiring 34.7% of the tunnel automation market, which is majorly driven by the demand for ventilation, air quality, and temperature control. The mounting concerns about air pollution, fire safety, and after all passenger comfort rises expenditure on energy-efficient HVAC systems.

The signalization segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 53.38% owing to the increasing requirement for traffic control and real-time monitoring through the implementation of the AI and IoT technologies.

Tunnel Automation Market Regional Share: North America Leads, Europe Set for Fastest Growth

The tunnel automation market size was largest in 2023 in North America, which share reached 34.6%, supported by investments in infrastructure improvements and increasing implementation of advanced automation. Tunnel safety and efficiency are getting improved with advanced monitoring systems, ventilation, and lighting, where AI-powered remote monitoring, IoT-based ventilation, and automated lighting are becoming common in the U.S. and Canada. The region also highlights its portfolio through the Alaskan Way Viaduct Tunnel and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, where varied automated systems including HVAC, fire suppression, surveillance, tolling, and emergency systems have been integrated.

From 2024 to 2032, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to increasing investments in smart tunnel initiatives and rigorous safety regulations. Many countries in the region are implementing AI-assisted traffic management or in the use of digital twin systems or predictive maintenance systems. Showcasing tunnel automation advancement in Europe are landmark projects such as Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel and the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel between Germany and Denmark — examples of full automation, operational integration, and support from an Internet of Things (IoT) perspective.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, Siemens Mobility has won four contracts worth €670 million from HS2 Ltd to deliver signaling, power supply, telecommunications, and long-term maintenance, including the first-ever deployment of wayside ATO over ETCS Level 2 on a national high-speed rail system.

