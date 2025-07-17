zerohash funding infrastructure helps power World App Mini App ecosystem; launches Account Funding SDK for Mini Apps in World App

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash today announced it is providing funding infrastructure for Mini Apps within the World App ecosystem.

Zerohash for World App’s Mini App ecosystem aims to help pave the way for real-world adoption of digital assets including WLD (Worldcoin), as well as offering an additional technical foundation for developers building Mini Apps. The Mini App ecosystem allows third-party developers to build experiences directly inside the platform - ranging from event-based trading to AI-powered utilities and decentralized services. Notable Mini Apps include Kalshi, UNO Swap, and World Chat, across over 1 million unique users (Source:World App).

Mini App developers can now seamlessly embed zerohash’s regulated funding rails to enable compliant, in-platform transactions. By extension, World App users are able to instantly fund their accounts in USDC or WLD, without needing to manually input their wallet addresses or leaving the platform. zerohash’s Account Funding SDK works by automatically detecting the World App environment using pre-populated user context to deliver a faster, frictionless funding experience.

The integration is now live for the growing roster of Mini App developers, as World App becomes a leading hub for on-chain, user-friendly companies.

Edward Woodford, CEO of zerohash said, “as the go-to partner for compliant, regulated, on-chain infrastructure, zerohash is proud to deliver the rails that make innovators including World App.”

Head of Financial Products at Tools for Humanity, Patrick Traughber said, "zerohash's infrastructure helps deliver a more seamless Mini App developer experience as we build out engaging products for the real human network."

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zerohash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, zerohash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. zerohash LLC and zerohash Liquidity

Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. zerohash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here .

zerohash Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions.

zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset.

zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of Customers.

