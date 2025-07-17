Urinalysis Market to Surpass USD 8.52 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising UTI & Kidney Disease Prevalence and Technological Innovation - SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urinalysis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Urinalysis Market is projected to grow from USD 4.03 billion in 2023 to USD 8.52 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period (2024–2032). The U.S. market alone is forecasted to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2032, up from USD 1.24 billion in 2023, underscoring the nation’s pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.

A surge in preventive health screening, increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and kidney disorders, and the evolution of diagnostic technologies are catalyzing market growth. The shift toward non-invasive, rapid testing across hospitals and homecare settings, supported by AI integration and digital platforms, is streamlining diagnostics and enhancing access across developed and emerging regions alike.





Key Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness and Preventive Screening: Growing awareness of early disease detection is encouraging routine urinalysis in outpatient and inpatient settings, especially for lifestyle-related illnesses.

Prevalence of Chronic Conditions: The global uptick in diabetes, kidney disorders, and UTIs—especially in the geriatric population—necessitates ongoing diagnostic monitoring.

Technological Innovations: Automated and AI-integrated urinalysis analyzers and point-of-care testing devices are transforming the speed and accuracy of diagnostic workflows.

U.S. Market Leadership: With robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing frequency of routine health screenings, the U.S. is expected to remain the largest regional contributor through 2032.

Segment Insights

Consumables Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Urinalysis Market, By Product

In 2023, the consumables segment held the largest market share with 77%, driven by the excessive and repetitive consumption of test strips, reagents, and disposables for routine diagnostics. These are the necessities when performing manual and automated urinalysis and thus allow you to use them around the clock in hospitals, clinics, and labs. Repeat tests for chronic diseases and infections also encourage consumable usage, ensuring continued market supremacy.

Based on the Test, the Biochemical Urinalysis Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Urinalysis Market

The biochemical urinalysis segment dominated the urinalysis market in 2023, owing it can indicate several different conditions, including diabetes, kidney problems, and urinary tract infections. Non-invasiveness, quick results, and being able to be tested using automated analysers are the factors that promote its usage. The growing need for early detection of diseases and regular health screening tests is also favouring the market position of the segment.

By Application, the Disease Screening Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Urinalysis Market

In 2023, the disease screening segment held the largest share of the urinalysis market, driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, renal disorder, and urinary tract infection. Urinalysis is the most commonly applied diagnostic tool for early diagnosis and follow-up, and is obligatory for routine health checkups.

Urinalysis Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The urinalysis market in North America accounted for the largest share of 38% in 2023, owing to their high level of health consciousness, routine health check-ups, and companies' health check-up obligation. The market in the region is driven by well-developed diagnostic technologies, high expenditure on R&D, and penetration of AI in healthcare. Add to those strong measures of surveillance and prevention of diseases, and it makes the market continue to dominate in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the healthcare infrastructure is quickly being strengthened, the burden of chronic diseases is increasing, and health awareness is increasing. The demand for diagnostics is also rising thanks to rising government investment in healthcare, the expansion of insurance coverage, and urbanization. Furthermore, the low cost of testing and the increasing penetration of point-of-care devices are driving the market growth in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott (Urisys 1100 Urine Analyzer, Multistix 10 SG Reagent Strips)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Urisys 1100 Urine Analyzer, Combur-Test Strips)

Siemens Healthineers AG (CLINITEK Status+ Analyzer, Multistix 10 SG Reagent Strips)

Sysmex Corporation (UF-5000 Automated Urine Particle Analyzer, UC-3500 Fully Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer)

ARKRAY, Inc. (AUTION MAX AX-4030 Urine Analyzer, AUTION Sticks)

ACON Laboratories, Inc. (Mission U120 Urine Analyzer, Mission Urinalysis Reagent Strips)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (H50 Urine Analyzer, Urine Reagent Strips)

Quidel Corporation (Triage Micro Urine Analyzer, QuickVue Urinalysis Reagent Strips)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (D-10 Hemoglobin Testing System, Liquichek Urinalysis Control)

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (Iris iQ200 Elite Urine Microscopy Analyzer, iChemVELOCITY Urine Chemistry Analyzer)

77 Elektronika Kft. (UriSed 3 Automated Urine Sediment Analyzer, LabUMat 2 Urine Chemistry Analyzer)

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Uropaper III 'Eiken' Urine Test Strips, Uropaper III 'Eiken' Urine Analyzer)

Scanadu (ScanaFlo Urinalysis Test Kit, ScanaFlu Saliva Test)

Healthy.io (Dip.io Home Urinalysis Test Kit, Digital Wound Management Solution)

Alere Inc. (now part of Abbott) (Alere iCup Drug Screen, Alere Triage TOX Drug Screen)

Lupin Limited (LupiMitra Urine Collection Kit, Lupin Diagnostics Services)

Vivoo (Vivoo Urine Test Strips, Vivoo App)

Copan Diagnostics (UriSponge Urine Collection and Transport Device, ESwab Collection and Transport System)

Alpha Laboratories Ltd. (Urine Monovette Collection System, UriSystem Urine Analysis Containers)

Clinical Design Technologies Ltd. (Digital Closed Urine Testing System, Urine Testing System)

Urinalysis Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Consumables Pregnancy & Fertility Kits Reagents Dipsticks Disposables

Instruments Automated Urine Analyzers Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers Semi-automated Urine Analyzers



By Test

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

Sediment Urinalysis

Biochemical Urinalysis POC Tests Laboratory Tests



By Application

Disease Screening Urinary Tract Infections Liver Diseases Kidney Diseases Diabetes Other

Pregnancy and Fertility

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Urinalysis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.03 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.52 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 8.70% U.S. Market 2023 USD 1.24 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 2.60 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence Rates (2023-2032)

5.2 Diagnostic Test Volume and Utilization Trends

5.3 Healthcare Expenditure on Urinalysis (2023)

5.4 Technological Advancements and Adoption Rates

5.5 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Urinalysis Market by Product Type

8. Urinalysis Market by Test

9. Urinalysis Market by Application

10. Urinalysis Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

