Ozak AI Enters Stage Four of Presale, Surpasses $1.36M Raised as Ethereum Holds $3,200

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Ethereum maintaining its position above the $3,200 mark, emerging infrastructure projects like Ozak AI, are gaining increased attention from investors and developers alike. Today, Ozak AI officially announced it has entered stage four of its ongoing token presale, with over 32.7 million tokens sold and more than $1.36 million raised to date.

Ozak AI is building a decentralized prediction and automation layer powered by real-time AI and blockchain architecture. With momentum building, the fourth presale round is currently offering the platform’s native token, $OZ, at $0.005. The next stage, priced at $0.01, is expected to launch in the coming weeks as demand continues to rise.

Ethereum Remains Steady as Investors Explore Infrastructure Plays

According to independent chart analysis by Mister Crypto, Ethereum is holding firm above the $3,200 level after a recent breakout. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, creating an opening for infrastructure projects with real-world integration potential.

“Ozak AI is capitalizing on current market conditions by offering an alternative layer of intelligence to decentralized systems,” said a company spokesperson. “The positive presale reception reflects a growing appetite for scalable, AI-enhanced blockchain platforms.”





DePIN Architecture and the Ozak Stream Network (OSN)

Ozak AI is built on a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) architecture that leverages IPFS and distributed nodes to deliver secure, real-time services for data processing and automation. The system’s backbone, Ozak Stream Network (OSN), supports dynamic prediction models, decentralized compute resources, and enterprise-grade integrations.

Key components include:

Prediction Agent (PA) : An autonomous module for analyzing structured and unstructured data across financial and business domains.

: An autonomous module for analyzing structured and unstructured data across financial and business domains. Smart Contract Governance : Tamper-proof, permissioned access enforced on-chain.

: Tamper-proof, permissioned access enforced on-chain. Scalable Node Distribution: Nodes are added dynamically based on user demand.



Tokenomics and Roadmap

The total supply of $OZ is capped at 10 billion, with allocation as follows:

3 billion for presale

3 billion for community growth

2 billion for reserves

1 billion for liquidity

1 billion for team and advisors



Ozak AI aims to list the token at $1.00 post-presale, representing a structured value path across rounds.

In parallel with the presale, the project has also launched a $1 million rewards campaign, encouraging community participation through token holding and engagement-based tasks.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a decentralized AI infrastructure protocol built to deliver predictive intelligence and automation for Web3 systems. Through its OSN and DePIN framework, it supports IoT integrations, algorithmic trading, and enterprise data pipelines with high reliability and distributed compute.

More Information

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Contact Us:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

