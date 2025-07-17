Businessolver Expands Sofia’s Agentic AI Framework with Powerful New Insights Agent and Industry-Leading AI Safeguards

Denver, Colorado, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, a market leader in benefits technology and AI innovation, today announced major advancements to its agentic AI framework within Sofia®, the company’s proprietary AI engine. This release introduces new capabilities across Sofia’s ‘constellation’ of agentic AI, designed to support employees, empower call center advocates, and equip HR leaders with real-time insights, expanding on Sofia’s API launch announced earlier this year. These enhancements mark a bold leap forward in how HR and benefits leaders support employees, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

“We’ve designed Sofia’s ‘constellation’ of agents to be more than proactive and aware,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “From surfacing cost trends before the next payroll run to highlighting friction points in the benefits experience, these agents empower HR teams to make smarter, faster, and more strategic decisions. While many companies are focused on short-term AI outputs, we’ve been building a long-term, responsible infrastructure that’s ready to meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s complexity.”

New AI agents create more efficiencies for HR benefits administration

Businessolver’s agentic AI capability is a game-changer for Businessolver clients, allowing Sofia to adapt in real time to an ever-evolving benefits environment and scale to support even the most nuanced employee needs. The result is a smarter, more intuitive experience that helps HR teams reduce administrative burden while elevating the employee experience with personalized, human-like support at every touchpoint.

Examples of Sofia’s agents include:

Intake Agent acts as the first line of intelligence in Sofia's conversational workflow. It doesn’t just interpret questions, it helps ensure they’re handled appropriately. Through real-time analysis, it determines whether to clarify, escalate, deflect, or proceed, depending on the nature and urgency of the inquiry.

acts as the first line of intelligence in Sofia's conversational workflow. It doesn’t just interpret questions, it helps ensure they’re handled appropriately. Through real-time analysis, it determines whether to clarify, escalate, deflect, or proceed, depending on the nature and urgency of the inquiry. Answer Agent delivers precise and contextually accurate responses by reading data pre-loaded into Sofia’s knowledge base, including eligibility and plan documents, supporting Sofia’s 83% 7+-day resolution rates, supporting over 1.7M unique questions annually.

delivers precise and contextually accurate responses by reading data pre-loaded into Sofia’s knowledge base, including eligibility and plan documents, supporting Sofia’s 83% 7+-day resolution rates, supporting over 1.7M unique questions annually. Quality Assurance (QA) Agent conducts rigorous QA on all responses to ensure factual accuracy, clarity, and relevance to the original query with Sofia.

Finally, as the most recent advancement in Sofia’s agentic AI framework, the Insights Agent brings a new level of strategic intelligence to the Benefitsolver ecosystem. Previously, having delivered real-time, actionable insights through the Benefits Insights Dashboard, the Insights Agent supports benefits and HR teams with targeted, data-driven recommendations that move these leaders beyond retrospective reporting. Instead, it surfaces actionable patterns—identifying enrollment bottlenecks, forecasting employee support needs, and detecting underutilized benefits—enabling organizations to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive workforce planning. By translating raw data into foresight, the Insights Agent transforms the benefits function into a strategic lever for organizational performance.

Evolving the AI Experience to Deliver High-Touch Support

Sofia has long been supporting voice interactions for those calling for benefits support, presenting personalized IVR menus, predictive prompts, and intelligent triage that guide members to faster, more accurate resolutions. Today, Sofia supports and streamlines 32% of all incoming calls through these personalized IVR experiences, helping members find answers without ever needing to speak to a live advocate.

With the latest advancements to Sofia’s AI engine, Sofia’s voice capabilities are expanding. Businessolver has fully replaced the static, frustrating IVR menus with a real-time, conversational experience powered by Sofia.

“By serving as a more intelligent front door to the call center, Sofia’s new voice capabilities help members get the answers they need faster, without waiting in queues or navigating frustrating menu trees,” said Shanahan. “For those with quick or common questions, Sofia delivers immediate support. And for more sensitive, high-touch situations, she ensures members are seamlessly connected to a live advocate who’s better equipped to focus fully on their needs.”

Unlocking Human-Like Contextual Intelligence

As part of Sofia’s continued evolution, Businessolver has integrated GraphRAG—graph-enhanced retrieval-augmented generation—into her intelligence stack, enabling a new level of contextual understanding. Unlike traditional AI that retrieves information, Sofia now interprets how benefits terms, policies, and individual circumstances connect, delivering answers that reflect not just what someone is asking, but why. The result: more relevant, complete, and human-like responses that enhance the employee experience and reduce confusion in critical benefits moments.

Businessolver’s content intelligence doesn’t just reduce work. It elevates quality, speeds time to value, and ensures that every member receives consistent, compliant, and personalized support, regardless of how or where they engage.

All With a Watchful Eye to Security

Underpinning all of these AI innovations is AI Watch Tower, Businessolver’s proprietary evaluation framework built to ensure that all agentic AI experiences are safe, ethical, accurate, and future-ready. The system runs 27 real-time guardrails on every AI interaction—evaluating accuracy, privacy, and bias in under 50 milliseconds—and leverages a blend of machine and human review to monitor and continuously improve system performance.

“Graph-powered reasoning allows Sofia to connect plan rules, claims data, and prior conversations to deliver compliant, context-aware answers in 1.4 seconds—whether it’s in Teams, Slack, or our mobile app,” said Sony Sung-Chu, Head of Science and Innovation at Businessolver. “But what sets us apart isn’t just speed—it’s trust. Every response is grounded, tested, and backed by a framework that puts safety and accountability first.”

As the AI race in benefits accelerates, Businessolver’s focus remains clear: build intelligent systems that solve real problems, deliver measurable impact, and earn user trust—every time.

