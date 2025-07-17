RJ Logistics and Highway Mark Milestone in Fraud Prevention and Carrier Onboarding

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJ Logistics , a customer focused third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving North America, shares key milestones from its ongoing partnership with Highway . Together, the companies are working to prevent fraud and improve carrier sourcing and compliance through Highway’s Carrier Identity® solution. The partnership, which began in early 2023, has enabled RJ Logistics to onboard more than 10,000 verified carriers and enhance its fraud protection efforts across all operations.

Highway’s technology enables freight brokers to confirm carrier identities, detect suspicious activity, and automate compliance checks using real-time data. The partnership’s effectiveness was demonstrated when RJ Logistics was targeted in a cargo theft incident involving a high-value copper shipment. Using Highway’s VIN and trailer tracking tools, the logistics team was able to identify the carrier that picked up the load and support law enforcement in locating and recovering the shipment.

“Highway gave us the visibility to spot red flags that traditional methods missed,” said Jeff Hickson, Manager of Capacity at RJ Logistics. “We’re sourcing carriers faster, with greater confidence, and responding more effectively when issues arise.”

In the first week of using Highway’s carrier sourcing platform, RJ Logistics was able to secure a 15-load project to Calexico, California – a historically difficult lane to cover – within minutes of conducting a single search. Today, the company works with more than 800 contracted carriers and owner-operators sourced through Highway.

A recent sourcing initiative resulted in the onboarding of two new carriers for a lane that averages 25 loads per week – an effort representing more than 1,300 loads annually.

Highway’s fraud prevention tools have also contributed to operational security. In the past 60 days, the platform blocked 216 fraudulent inbound emails and flagged 170 identity theft alerts targeting carriers in RJ Logistics’ network. To date, Highway has blocked more than 900,000 fraud attempts across its customer base.

RJ Logistics plans to expand its use of Highway’s cross-border features to improve the onboarding and vetting of Mexico-based carriers.

“Carrier identity is fundamental to the trust we build with our broker partners,” said Bo Carlton, SVP of Customer Success at Highway. “RJ Logistics has been an ideal partner in that mission–proactive, tech-forward, and deeply committed to doing right by their customers.”

About RJ Logistics

RJ Logistics simplifies complex transportation and logistics challenges across North America through innovative technology and a customer-centric approach. With deep expertise in the automotive, manufacturing, automation, robotics, and Department of Defense industries, we provide reliable dry van, open-deck, cross-border, and expedited transportation solutions. As a SmartWay Transport Partner committed to sustainability and a champion of supply chain security, RJ Logistics adheres to CTPAT best practices and partners with a network of CTPAT-certified carriers to ensure the integrity of your shipments.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

