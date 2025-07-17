ONAR Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Platform Retina.ai, Trusted by Unilever, Dollar Shave Club & More

Miami, FL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing-technology company and network of performance-driven agencies, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Retina.ai, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform that predicts customer value early in the lifecycle and unlocks higher return on every marketing dollar. ONAR plans to merge Retina.ai with its predictive analytics platform, Cortex, which is part of its ONAR Labs venture studio.

The merger of Retina.ai’s platform with Cortex’s machine learning engine will enable ONAR’s agencies to give brands real-time visibility into which customers will become their most profitable — before the first campaign dollar is spent. The Retina.ai platform is already relied on by leading consumer names including Unilever, Dollar Shave Club, quip, Madison Reed, SmartyPants Vitamins, Born Primitive, and Liquid I.V.

“Integration and measurement are the bedrock of smart marketing,” said Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR. “Retina.ai is a jewel in our tech stack. Combining it with Cortex sharpens our targeting, accelerates our growth initiatives, and ultimately magnifies long-term shareholder value.”

Strategic Highlights

Instant AI Upgrade – Adds deep-learning CLV prediction, churn forecasting, and campaign-level ROI modeling to every ONAR engagement.

Cross-Sell Powerhouse – Opens new revenue streams as Retina.ai’s SaaS subscriptions roll out across ONAR’s brand roster.

Data-Driven Culture – Unifies first-party and third-party data to give ONAR clients boardroom-ready insights in minutes, not months.

The terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About Retina.ai

Retina.ai is an AI-driven SaaS platform that ingests a brand’s transaction, engagement, and demographic data to forecast customer lifetime value at the individual level. Marketers use these insights to acquire higher-value customers, optimize retention spend, and scale profitably.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com



