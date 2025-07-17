Composable Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 165.80 Billion by 2032 Amid Surging Demand for Agile, Scalable IT Architectures - SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composable Infrastructure Market Size Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Composable Infrastructure Market, valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to USD 165.80 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 47% from 2025 to 2032.

This accelerated expansion is fueled by the increasing need for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective IT architectures facilitating the allocation of workloads over the compute, storage, and network resources on the fly. Rapid hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, combined with enterprise-driven focus on data center efficiency and automation, are only adding fuel to the fire of further market growth. Also contributing to the interest in composable architectures in various industries is the move to DevOps and infrastructure as code (IaC) practices.





The U.S. Composable Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.92%.

Growth is fueled by increasing demand for IT agility, rising adoption of cloud-native technologies, and the need for flexible infrastructure to support evolving enterprise workloads and digital transformation.

Composable Infrastructure Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 7.62 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 165.80 billion CAGR CAGR of 47% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Agile and Scalable IT Infrastructure Drives Market Expansion

Segment Insights

By Component, Hardware Segment Dominated the Composable Infrastructure Market in 2024 with 76.49% Revenue Share

In 2024, the hardware segment led the composable infrastructure market, accounting for 76.49% of total revenue. This dominance stems from rising demand for high-performance, modular servers, storage, and networking components. Key players like HPE, Dell Technologies, and Cisco are innovating advanced hardware solutions to meet enterprise needs for flexible, software-defined infrastructure architectures.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Led the Composable Infrastructure Market in 2024 with 61.99% Revenue Share Owing to High Data Volumes and Dynamic Workload Demands

In 2024, large enterprises held a commanding 61.99% share of the composable infrastructure market. These organizations operate vast data centers and manage critical applications with massive data loads. Composable infrastructure enables them to dynamically allocate compute, storage, and networking resources, enhancing operational efficiency and scalability to meet evolving workload demands across complex enterprise environments.

By End Use, IT and Telecommunication Industry Dominated the Composable Infrastructure Market in 2024 with 30.58% Revenue Share

In 2024, the IT and telecommunication industry led the composable infrastructure market with a 30.58% revenue share. This dominance stems from growing adoption of edge computing and network function virtualization (NFV). Telecom providers are embracing decentralized architectures to reduce latency, support edge devices, and enhance service delivery, driving demand for flexible, software-defined infrastructure solutions across the sector.

Composable Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End Use

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

North America Accounted for 35.70% Share in the Composable Infrastructure Market, Asia Pacific Emerged as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, North America held a significant 35.70% share of the composable infrastructure market. This dominance is attributed to early technology adoption, a well-established IT landscape, and the presence of major vendors. Strong demand from sectors such as BFSI, telecom, and healthcare continues to propel regional growth, fueled by the need for scalable and agile infrastructure solutions.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the composable infrastructure market with a 47.43% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This has been primarily fueled by the rapid digital transformation, investments in cloud & edge computing, and rising demand from both large enterprise as well as SMEs in the region. With the belief that the IT infrastructure benefits the economic growth and innovation, governments, together with the businesses are modernising their IT infrastructure.

