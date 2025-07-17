Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market to Reach USD 2.84 Billion by 2032 | Growth Driven by Enhanced Oil Recovery Needs, Rising Deepwater Exploration, and Pipeline Optimization

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% between 2025 and 2032.

The crude oil flow improvers market is driven by the growing demand for cost-effective & efficient transportation of crude oil, particularly in harsh environments such as offshore, deepwater, and cold climate areas. As oil giants such as Total develop harder-to-reach fields and life-of-field extensions of mature oilfields, the flow in pipelines is of increasing importance. The flow improvers act as a viscosity-coating material that reduces viscosity, prevents constriction or buildup of wax or paraffin, and accordingly reduces the amount of pressure loss due to frictional resistance, thereby increasing flow rate and reducing the amount of energy consumed. In addition, the increasing pipeline installation capacities in the developing nations, the growing demand for heavy and unconventional crude, and the increasing usage of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods are other factors driving the market demand.





The U.S. crude oil flow improvers market size was USD 576.01 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 880.94 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.45% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The U.S. crude oil flow improvers industry will witness appreciable gains on account of strong shale oil production, a large pipeline network, and growing demand for efficient transportation of oil. The U.S., one of the largest crude oil producers, specifically from formations like the Permian Basin, faces issues connected to the transportation of burdening and low-waxy-grade types of crude through long-haul pipelines.

Key Players:

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

BASF SE

Nalco Champion (Ecolab)

Baker Hughes

Clariant

Croda International plc

Lubrizol Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Kemira

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.83 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.65% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rapid Rise in Hydraulic Fracturing Activities Drives the Market Growth.

By Product

Paraffin inhibitors held the largest share of the crude oil flow improvers market in 2024, accounting for approximately 48% of the global revenue. This dominance is primarily attributed to their critical role in preventing the formation and deposition of wax crystals in pipelines, which is a common issue in the transportation of paraffinic or waxy crude oils, especially in colder environments and deepwater operations. These inhibitors work by modifying the size and structure of wax crystals, thereby keeping them suspended in the oil and preventing blockages that could disrupt flow and damage infrastructure. With the increasing production of heavy and wax-rich crude oils in regions such as North America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, the demand for paraffin inhibitors has surged. Moreover, their application helps reduce maintenance costs, improve flow assurance, and ensure the smooth operation of pipeline systems, making them indispensable in both upstream and midstream oil operations.

By Application

The extraction segment dominated the global market with about 44% revenue share in 2024 of the crude oil flow improvers market. This is mainly due to increasing usage of flow improvers in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods and primary extraction mechanisms, where the ability to maintain fluid mobility and crude oil viscosity reduction is vital to effective production. A hydrocarbon flow improver is critical to enable the movement of oil from the reservoir to the surface as oil producers move towards heavier oil reserves and aging fields with reducing pressure. These additives aid in lowering flow resistance, preventing the deposition of waxes and asphaltenes inside production wellbores, and improving overall recovery efficiency.

Regional Analysis

The demand for crude oil flow improvers in North America was the largest, with a share of about 42.36% in 2024. This unmatched position is driven mainly by the region’s high crude oil production, with a significant amount produced in the U.S. and Canada, where some of the richest oil basins in the world are located, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Alberta’s oil sands. With long-distance crude oil being transported in elaborate pipeline systems, the need for flow improvers to maintain flow rate, reduce energy, and avoid problems such as wax buildup and plugging of lines is compelling. Moreover, the advanced application of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods and its emphasis on production efficiency in composed with unconventional oil reserves from the region has led to an increased demand for flow assurance chemicals.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, BASF SE revealed the introduction of a new bio-based crude oil flow improver as part of its "Sustainable Chemistry" offering to enable high performance and reduced environmental impact. The product is for applications for both paraffin inhibition and drag reduction.

In January 2025, Schlumberger Limited introduced a new high-performance flow improver that is specifically designed for deepwater production operations.

