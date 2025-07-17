PDI Technologies Presents Solutions to Meet 2026 Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC) Digital Trade Program (DTP) Requirements

ATLANTA, GA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Altria Group Distribution Company’s (AGDC) announcement of the 2026 AGDC Digital Trade Program (DTP), PDI Technologies is strengthening its commitment to providing innovative solutions that support those upcoming changes. A global leader in the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, PDI already is assisting retailers across the United States as they participate in the current AGDC DTP, including the technologies and support that are necessary to implement and maximize the tobacco loyalty experience and retailer bottom line.

“PDI is proud to be P+ certified with the requirements from AGDC now, and we’re ready to support customers as the requirements evolve,” said Mike Melson, SVP & GM, Payments & Loyalty, PDI Technologies. “We’ve been working to develop a solution offering and seamless technology integration so that both chain and independent retailers can benefit from AGDC’s program requirements. Our team is excited to help retailers unlock the full potential of the AGDC DTP at all Tiers and extend those benefits to engaged Adult Tobacco Consumers 21 years of age or older [ATC21+].”

Changes from AGDC are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026, subject to change, with PDI committed to developing capabilities ahead of that date. Retailers are recommended to begin preparations now using the following resources:

For complete details on AGDC's DTP announcement, contact your AGDC representative.

To learn more about integrated solutions from PDI and begin implementing the changes to maximize engagement and sales, visit the PDI AGDC DTP Requirements information page.

AGDC, a Gold Level sponsor of PDI Connections Live 2025, will offer in-person training classes on their requirements at the event. PDI customers can attend the “Maximizing Retail Success with AGDC's Digital Trade Program” session hosted by AGDC at Connections Live 2025, August 24-27 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado. Register for PDI Connections Live 2025 here.

