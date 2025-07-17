PDI Technologies Presents Solutions to Meet 2026 Altria Group Distribution Company (AGDC) Digital Trade Program (DTP) Requirements

Chain retailers and independent operators can work with the technology company to integrate new AGDC opportunities and enhance customer loyalty as PDI is now Personalization Plus (P+) certified

 PDI Technologies

ATLANTA, GA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Altria Group Distribution Company’s (AGDC) announcement of the 2026 AGDC Digital Trade Program (DTP), PDI Technologies is strengthening its commitment to providing innovative solutions that support those upcoming changes. A global leader in the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, PDI already is assisting retailers across the United States as they participate in the current AGDC DTP, including the technologies and support that are necessary to implement and maximize the tobacco loyalty experience and retailer bottom line. 

“PDI is proud to be P+ certified with the requirements from AGDC now, and we’re ready to support customers as the requirements evolve,” said Mike Melson, SVP & GM, Payments & Loyalty, PDI Technologies. “We’ve been working to develop a solution offering and seamless technology integration so that both chain and independent retailers can benefit from AGDC’s program requirements. Our team is excited to help retailers unlock the full potential of the AGDC DTP at all Tiers and extend those benefits to engaged Adult Tobacco Consumers 21 years of age or older [ATC21+].” 

Changes from AGDC are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026, subject to change, with PDI committed to developing capabilities ahead of that date. Retailers are recommended to begin preparations now using the following resources: 

  • For complete details on AGDC’s DTP announcement, contact your AGDC representative.  

AGDC, a Gold Level sponsor of PDI Connections Live 2025, will offer in-person training classes on their requirements at the event. PDI customers can attend the “Maximizing Retail Success with AGDC's Digital Trade Program” session hosted by AGDC at Connections Live 2025, August 24-27 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado. Register for PDI Connections Live 2025 here.  

About PDI Technologies 

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we’re simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website.  

About Connections Live 

Presented annually by PDI Technologies, Connections Live is the industry’s premier training and networking event bringing together global leaders and innovators in the fuel, convenience, and retail industries. Connections Live features in-person training, expansive networking, and educational opportunities, all with the goal of accelerating innovation across the convenience ecosystem. To learn more and register for Connections Live 2025 (August 24-27 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado), visit connections.live

 

            








        

            

                

                    
