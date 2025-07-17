Healthcare IoT Security Market Booms by 18.83% CAGR with Strong Growth Fueled by Telemedicine and Cloud Security

Ottawa, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare IoT security market size was valued at USD 0.62 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.52 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growth of the market is driven by the growing applications like patient monitoring, inventory management, and asset tracking drive the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America held the major share of the healthcare IoT security market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to achieve significant growth during the forecast period.

By component, the solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By component, the services segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By security type, the cloud security segment dominated the market in 2024.

By security type, the network security segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the healthcare IoT security market in 2024.

By end-user, the research & diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Healthcare IoT security aims to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive patient information and medical devices within healthcare networks. This requires implementing strong security protocols to tackle the specific challenges posed by Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, which are increasingly used for remote monitoring, telemedicine, and personalized care.

The primary focus includes protecting sensitive data and connected devices from breaches, theft, and potential patient harm caused by compromised devices. Key elements of healthcare IoT security encompass ensuring device integrity, securing sensitive data, maintaining system availability, and addressing the unique challenges associated with these devices.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers Responsible for The Potential Growth of The Healthcare IoT Security Market?

The key growth drivers responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of connected medical devices for enhanced patient care, operational efficiency through asset tracking, inventory management, and automation, which leads to increased and improved efficiency and reduced costs, which increases the adoption of the market. The rising cyber threats like data breaches, vulnerabilities, and increased attack surfaces demand for security solutions, which increases the demand for the market.

The stringent regulatory compliance for data protection, patient safety, and compliance costs further boosts the growth of the market. The technological advancements, like advanced encryption, AI, and machine learning integration, blockchain technology in healthcare, and edge computing, also demand that the market support the growth of these technologies.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Healthcare IoT Security Market?

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices

The rising adoption is due to various applications like remote patient monitoring, inventory management, and asset tracking, which drive the demand for the market.



Growing Awareness of Cybersecurity Risks

The growing awareness of potential threats and vulnerabilities associated with data breaches and attacks fuels the demand for the market.



Integration of AI And ML

The integration of AI and ML to enhance threat detection, automate security processes, and improve overall security posture drives the growth of the market.



Adoption Of Advanced Security Technologies

Heavy investments in advanced security solutions like end-to-end encryption, network segmentation fuel the adoption and growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in The Healthcare IoT Security Market?

The key challenge responsible for the hindrance of the growth of the market is the data security and privacy challenge, like sensitive data exposure, privacy concerns, lack of encryption, insecure communication protocols and compliance with regulations are the major factor of concerns which hinders the growth of the market and also limits the expansion of the marker. Other challenges are the high implementation costs, lack of awareness and expertise, scalability issues, and complex regulatory landscapes.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Healthcare IoT Security Market In 2024?

North America held the major share of the healthcare IoT security market in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the growing adoption of IoT devices due to regions well well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increased reliance on IoT-enabled medical devices, which increases the adoption, fuelling the growth of the market in the region.

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., HP Inc., Fortinet Inc., AT&T Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Trustwave Holdings, Inc., are the major players in the region which plays major and crucial role in the growth of the market aligning with the growing telehealth and remote patient monitoring, stringent regulations and compliance which further fuels the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

Healthcare IoT security in the U.S. is rapidly expanding alongside increased device connectivity and cyber threats. Hospitals deploy advanced encryption, zero-trust architecture, multifactor authentication, and network segmentation. Regulatory enforcement (HIPAA/OCR) pressures organizations. Growth stems from ransomware risks, aging device vulnerabilities, and rising telehealth demands, intensifying cybersecurity measures nationwide.

Canada's healthcare IoT security is advancing rapidly with the widespread deployment of smart monitors, infusion pumps, and telehealth systems. Growing cyberattacks and ransomware threats fuel stronger encryption, network segmentation, AI-driven detection, and firmware updates. Federal and provincial regulations (PIPEDA) and CCCS guidance drive adoption. Hospitals prioritize vulnerability assessments and zero-trust architectures.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Healthcare IoT Security Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is estimated to achieve significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is the growing and large population and significant government investments in digital healthcare, which fuels the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of IoT devices for monitoring systems and the enhancement of wearable devices boosts the demand for security services in the region, increasing adoption of the market.

The growing government support, due to heavy investment in eHealth solutions and digital infrastructure, further boosts the adoption of healthcare IoT services in the region. The growing cybersecurity awareness is increasing the adoption and implementation of security measures, further boosting the growth of the market in the region, supporting the expansion.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 8,674 Healthcare Product shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 126 Indian exporters to 256 buyers, showing a growth rate of 24% over the previous 12 months.

Globally, India, the United States, and the United Kingdom are the top three exporters of Healthcare products. India is the global leader in Healthcare Product exports with 41,735 shipments, followed closely by the United States with 7,747 shipments, and the United Kingdom in third place with 4,474 shipments.

Segmental Insights

By component

How Did Solutions Segment Dominate The Healthcare IoT Security Market In 2024?

The solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Solutions are a vital component of the healthcare IoT security market, providing comprehensive tools and technologies to protect connected medical devices and sensitive patient data from cyber threats.

These solutions include identity and access management, encryption, intrusion detection, and device authentication systems, which help ensure data integrity, confidentiality, and regulatory compliance. As healthcare organizations increasingly adopt IoT devices to improve patient care and operational efficiency, the demand for robust security solutions grows significantly, driving market expansion and technological advancements.

The services segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Services play a critical role in the healthcare IoT security market by providing ongoing support, maintenance, and expertise needed to safeguard complex healthcare networks and connected devices. These services include risk assessments, security consulting, implementation support, managed security services, and continuous monitoring to detect and respond to potential threats.

As healthcare providers face evolving cyber risks and stricter compliance requirements, the demand for specialized security services increases, driving market growth and helping organizations maintain patient trust and operational resilience.

By security type

Which Security Type Segment Dominates the Healthcare IoT Security Market In 2024?

The cloud security segment dominated the market in 2024. Cloud security is a crucial segment in the healthcare IoT security market, focused on protecting sensitive patient data and applications stored and processed in cloud environments. With the growing adoption of cloud-based healthcare systems for data storage, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring, robust cloud security solutions are essential to prevent data breaches, unauthorized access, and cyberattacks.

Advanced measures like encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring drive demand for cloud security, supporting market growth and ensuring compliance with strict healthcare data regulations.

The network security segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Network security is a vital segment of the healthcare IoT security market, designed to protect the integrity and confidentiality of data as it moves across interconnected medical devices and healthcare systems. It includes firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, secure network architecture, and real-time monitoring tools that defend against unauthorized access, malware, and cyberattacks. As the number of IoT devices in healthcare rapidly increases, strong network security becomes essential, driving demand and supporting market growth while ensuring safe and reliable patient care delivery.

By end-user

How Did End User Segmentation Dominate the Healthcare IoT Security Market In 2024?

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2024. Hospitals and clinics are major end users in the market, relying on advanced security solutions to protect vast networks of connected medical devices and sensitive patient information. With the rapid adoption of IoT technologies for patient monitoring, diagnostics, and operational efficiency, these facilities face increased cyber risks. Strong security measures help prevent data breaches, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain patient trust. The growing focus on digital transformation and patient safety drives demand, supporting market expansion among hospitals and clinics.

The research & diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Research and diagnostic laboratories are important end users in the healthcare IoT security market, as they handle large volumes of sensitive patient data and operate sophisticated, connected diagnostic equipment. These labs rely on robust security solutions to protect data integrity, ensure privacy, and prevent cyberattacks that could disrupt critical research or diagnostic services. With the increasing use of IoT-enabled devices and cloud-based systems, demand for advanced security measures grows, supporting market expansion and enabling labs to operate safely and efficiently while complying with strict data regulations.

Recent Developments

In May 2025 , NXP Semiconductors announced NTAG X DNA, the company’s new Type 4 secure connected NFC tag. NFC provides a secure and easy way for consumers to securely verify the authenticity of a product before purchase, building brand trust and fighting against counterfeit products.

, NXP Semiconductors announced NTAG X DNA, the company’s new Type 4 secure connected NFC tag. NFC provides a secure and easy way for consumers to securely verify the authenticity of a product before purchase, building brand trust and fighting against counterfeit products. In February 2025, Aeris, a global leader in secure cellular IoT platforms and solutions, announced the launch of Aeris IoT Watchtower, which is the world’s first fully integrated security solution for cellular IoT.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Offerings & Contribution Inside Secure SA Provides embedded security solutions for medical devices, ensuring secure data transmission and device authentication across healthcare IoT environments. IBM Corporation Delivers Watson IoT and QRadar for real-time threat detection, AI-based analytics, and compliance support across healthcare networks and connected devices. Cisco Systems Inc. Offers network-level IoT security through segmentation, access control, and threat intelligence with Cisco DNA and SecureX platforms. Intel Corporation Develops secure IoT hardware and firmware technologies (e.g., Intel SGX), enabling data protection at the edge for healthcare device manufacturers. Oracle Corporation Provides cloud-based identity and access management, analytics, and secure data storage tailored for healthcare IoT applications. Sophos Group Plc Delivers endpoint protection and firewall solutions to secure hospital networks and connected devices against ransomware and malware. Symantec Corporation Offers endpoint detection, encryption, and security analytics designed to protect patient data in IoT-connected healthcare systems. Trend Micro Inc. Specializes in intrusion prevention and device behavior analysis to secure healthcare IoT environments from advanced persistent threats. Checkpoint Software Provides IoT security gateways and policy enforcement tools to safeguard connected medical devices and clinical networks. Kaspersky Labs Offers healthcare-focused antivirus, IoT threat detection, and secure gateway solutions with a focus on risk mitigation and compliance.

Key Players List of Healthcare IoT Security Market

Inside Secure SA

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sophos Group Plc

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Checkpoint Software Technology

Kaspersky Labs

Fortinet Inc

Intelen Inc.

Eurotech SpA

Deutsche Telekom AG

SecureFLO LLC

Dell Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Security Mentor

Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler

Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC

Segments Covered in The Report

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Security Type

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

End Point Security

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Surgical Centers



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





