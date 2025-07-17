Nasdaq Private Market Announces Goodwin as Top Referral Partner

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, employee shareholders, and investors, today announced that Goodwin, an elite, global law firm, was its top referral partner for private company tenders and auctions during calendar year 2024 and for the trailing twelve months through June 30, 2025. For the third year in a row, Goodwin notably collaborated with NPM’s Company Solutions division on the most private company liquidity programs.

Between 2022 and 2024, the law firm partnered with NPM on the highest number of clients for NPM to manage company-sponsored secondary liquidity programs facilitated by its product specialists and proprietary SecondMarket® company workstation technology. Goodwin attorneys serve as trusted advisors to companies, investment funds and individuals across a range of industry verticals and transactions, including venture capital, private equity, capital markets, M&A, technology, healthcare, life sciences, real estate, and financial services.

Private companies often look to their counsel to guide them in some of their most important corporate events including tender offers that unlock equity. NPM has partnered with Goodwin to help structure transactions for many of the world’s most innovative, industry-disrupting companies with their secondary programs that benefit employee shareholders and investors alike.

“Congratulations once again to the Goodwin team on their recognition as our most active law firm partner for the third year in a row. Our team is incredibly proud to have supported the equity ambitions of more than 100 companies on their client roster along their road from early-stage startup to unicorn ahead of their public market debut or other exit. Together, we continue to find new ways to strengthen our tender products, capital introduction, data, and wealth services to meet the evolving needs of their clients around the globe,” commented Kevin Gsell, Head of Company Solutions, Nasdaq Private Market.

Since inception, NPM has partnered with top-tier law firms worldwide to help maximize the equity investment objectives and outcomes of their private company clients on their journey from startup through exit. Notably, Goodwin has been a key strategic partner in developing NPM’s technology to meet the needs of private company clients, their investors, and the law firms that advise them when managing their equity lifecycle events.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as the top referral partner to Nasdaq Private Market. This continued recognition underscores Goodwin’s unwavering commitment to helping the most innovative private companies and their investors achieve their liquidity and investment goals. Through our dedicated global Private Market Liquidity practice and deep experience advising companies at every stage of growth and the investors that support them, we are proud to collaborate with NPM to deliver tailored secondary solutions that evolve with our clients’ needs,” stated Cammy Contizano, partner and Co-Chair of the Washington, DC office at Goodwin.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed more than $60 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

About Goodwin

Goodwin is in the business of building authentic, long-term relationships with clients, who are some of the world’s most successful and innovative investors, entrepreneurs and disruptors at the convergence of and within the life sciences, private equity, real estate, technology and financial industries. Their immersive understanding of these industries — combined with expertise across high-stakes litigation and dispute resolution, world-class regulatory compliance and advisory services, and complex transactions — sets them apart.

Goodwin’s Private Market Liquidity practice is dedicated to navigating the evolving landscape of private liquidity solutions and to being a destination for high-profile private companies and their investors. Companies, founders, and investment funds seek the Goodwin team’s guidance to structure and implement sophisticated liquidity solutions and to optimize the inputs most important to the parties involved.

Learn more about Goodwin’s global law firm and market-leading Private Market Liquidity Practice at www.goodwinlaw.com/expertise/practices/private-market-liquidity.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Please read these other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/