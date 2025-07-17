Airbus, JobsOhio, U.S. Commercial Service Discuss New Opportunities for Ohio Aerospace Firms at Supplier Day

Columbus, Ohio, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airbus, JobsOhio and the U.S. Commercial Service – which comes under the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration – today hosted a conference for more than 100 Ohio business leaders and state officials to promote increased business between the state’s aerospace manufacturers and Airbus.

A team of Airbus executives, including Airbus in North America’s Chairman and CEO Robin Hayes, participated in the day-long conference, Ohio & Airbus: Powering Aerospace Supply Chain Innovation, which provided attendees with the opportunity to hear about the company’s procurement needs across its commercial aircraft, helicopter, and defense and space companies. Based on 2024 data, Ohio is the #1 supplier state to Airbus in the U.S.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ohio aerospace supply chain, having invested nearly $5 billion in supplier spend in 2024 alone, and more than $20 billion in the past five years. The knowledge, expertise and innovation from this region are critical to supporting our commercial aircraft, helicopter, and defense and space programs,” said Hayes. “Thanks to the U.S. Commercial Service for arranging to bring Airbus to Ohio today, and we look forward to building on this foundation, and exploring new opportunities to work with additional suppliers across Ohio as we continue to grow our supplier network.”

Ohio is one of the nation’s leading states in the aerospace, aviation and defense industries. With the third-largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S., Ohio is home to more than 600 aerospace and aviation firms with over 110,000 aerospace employees.

“We’re building on Ohio’s strong aerospace foundation through our commitment to leading-edge industry initiatives such as Advanced Air Mobility, space technologies, and mission-critical national defense projects,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Because of Ohio’s vision for the future, we’re not just participating in the global aerospace economy – we’re shaping it. Ohio has the talent, infrastructure, and vision to lead – and we’re just getting started.”

Bolstered by a legacy of aviation pioneers and innovators, Ohio has created a vast network of aerospace companies that push the industry's boundaries.

“Ohio’s partnership with Airbus is a powerful reflection of our shared legacy and bold vision for the future of aviation and aerospace,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel. “From the Wright brothers to next-generation flight systems, Ohio has always led the way. As Airbus’s number one U.S. supplier state, Ohio is proving that our premier talent, innovation-driven institutions, and unwavering public-private commitment will continue to shape how the world flies.”

JobsOhio leverages Ohio’s historical strength in aerospace and significant investment in the industry’s future to help visionary companies like Airbus and its critical supply partners thrive. The convergence of national defense and aerospace expertise across Ohio creates an environment that inspires innovation and growth, while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.

“As the number one supplier state to Airbus, Ohio’s relationship with this global aerospace leader is critical in our ability to drive industry growth and success,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Ohio’s strength lies where aerospace and national defense intersect, and Airbus and its extensive supplier network across the entire state is a direct reflection of how we empower innovation and enable prosperity.”

