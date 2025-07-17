Command Alkon Named Top Cloud-Based Construction Software Provider of 2025 by Construction Tech Review

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce its recognition as the Top Cloud-Based Construction Software Provider of 2025 by Construction Tech Review. This honor underscores the company’s ongoing leadership in delivering innovative, secure, and scalable cloud-native technologies that are transforming the way construction materials are produced, dispatched, and delivered.

For five decades, Command Alkon has helped reshape the industry across the ready mix, asphalt, aggregate, and cement supply chains. Building on its legacy of on-premise innovation, the company has fully evolved its offerings into a modern cloud-native ecosystem—powering dynamic scheduling, real-time IoT tracking, and mobile-first capabilities that extend control and visibility far beyond the plant.

“We’re honored by this recognition from Construction Tech Review,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “Our continued investment in cloud innovation, driven by our Command Cloud platform, empowers materials suppliers and their customers to increase efficiency, make smarter, data-driven decisions, and confidently scale their operations.”

At the heart of this transformation is Command Cloud, a fully integrated, end-to-end platform designed to optimize every business process for construction materials projects. Powered by a resilient AWS infrastructure, the platform delivers 99.9% uptime, advanced security, and unmatched flexibility—meeting the demands of mission-critical operations with precision, reliability, and ease of use.

Infused with AI and machine learning, Command Cloud enables producers to optimize production in real time, reduce material waste, and maintain consistent quality across plant networks. The platform also digitizes the entire order-to-cash process—streamlining dispatch, sales, logistics, and billing through intuitive web and mobile interfaces. Automated inventory controls and digital ticketing enhance visibility, accelerate throughput, and minimize manual effort.

Command Cloud’s open API architecture enables seamless integration with ERP systems, third-party applications, and field devices, eliminating data silos and creating a truly connected digital ecosystem for heavy building materials operations.

To learn more about this recognition, read the full feature from Construction Tech Review here. To learn more about Command Alkon, visit www.commandalkon.com.

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers. With over 50 years of expertise, the company delivers cloud-based platforms that improve production, quality control, dispatch, trucking, and office operations for ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and concrete product providers.

