Liferay Recognized in 2025 Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms Report

Los Angeles, California, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced their inclusion in the 2025 GartnerⓇ Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms report. Liferay is one of just five vendors with this distinction.

The "Voice of the Customer" report synthesizes Gartner Peer InsightsTM reviews to offer insights for technology and services buyers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process. The report categorizes eligible vendors based on scores for “User Interest and Adoption” (x-axis) and “Overall Experience” (y-axis).

Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 69 reviews. 83% of reviewers indicated a willingness to recommend Liferay DXP.

"We value the feedback our customers shared through Gartner Peer Insights," said Bryan Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer at Liferay. "We believe our placement in the 'Established' quadrant in the 2025 Voice of the Customer report reflects our continued commitment to delivering robust digital experience solutions and building strong relationships with customers. We are always working to enhance our offerings and improve the overall customer experience."

Reviewers scored Liferay across various categories, including “Product Capabilities” (4.4/5.0 based on 67 reviews), “Sales Experience” (4.3/5.0 based on 61 reviews), “Deployment Experience” (4.4/5.0 based on 68 reviews), and “Support Experience” (4.4/5.0 based on 66 reviews). The reviews considered in the report spanned an 18-month period ending April 30, 2025.

A customer from an IT services organization praised Liferay DXP, stating that it’s “easy to understand the product. The product has multiple capabilities that will help with end-to-end DXP including marketplace and CMS. This will be key for many organizations that are looking for minimal development effort and quick GTM."

You can view all Gartner Peer Insights reviews of Liferay DXP HERE and can access the full Voice of the Customer report HERE.

About Gartner Voice of the Customer:

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.