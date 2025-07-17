rPlus Energies Welcomes Jason Espersen as General Counsel

Espersen joins to support rPlus Energies’ 15-gigawatt portfolio and continued national expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rPlus Energies announced today the appointment of Jason Espersen as the company’s General Counsel. Espersen brings several years of commercial and legal expertise in energy projects and infrastructure transactions, both domestically and internationally, with specialties in utility scale power plant development, construction, M&A, as well as with associated renewables supply chain, tariffs and trade compliance.

“rPlus Energies’ demonstrated track-record and continued growth in the Intermountain West as well as the company’s transition from developer and construction manager to independent power producer provides an exciting opportunity,” said Jason Espersen. “I am thrilled to join their team of execution-oriented, community-minded experts.”

Espersen’s career includes high-level legal and commercial roles in different segments of the renewable energy industry. Prior to joining rPlus Energies, Espersen spent 10 years at SunPower Corporation and Maxeon Solar Technologies, the NASDAQ-listed spin-off from SunPower Corporation. Espersen began his legal career in energy at Vinson & Elkins LLP in Houston, TX.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jason to rPlus Energies,” said Luigi Resta, President and CEO. “While he has big shoes to fill, Jason’s depth of experience and expertise in utility scale transactions and policy will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow. In addition to his legal expertise, Jason’s commitment to pro bono work supporting underserved communities aligns closely with the values we uphold at the company.”

Espersen will transition into the role over the coming months as current General Counsel John Spilman begins his planned succession toward retirement. Through this transition period and beyond, Mr. Spilman will assume the role of General Counsel Emeritus for rPlus Energies.

After a significant platform investment of up to $460 million from Sandbrook Capital last year, rPlus Energies secured over $1 billion in construction debt financing and over $500 million in tax equity financing for its Utah-based 800-megawatt (MW) Green River Energy Center. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of more than 15 gigawatts (GW) under development, including over 1 GW currently under construction and more than 600 megawatts of operating assets.

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate utility scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. To date, rPlus Energies has raised over $690,000 to support local scholarships in the project communities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

