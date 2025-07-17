Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at 30 June, 2025

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2025/06/30)

Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on June 30, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 163,986 REXEL shares

- € 16,816,936

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1st to June 30, 2025 were executed:

- 7,163 purchase transactions

- 7,795 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,616,873 REXEL shares and €90,484,529 in purchases

- 3,778,193 REXEL shares and €95,593,527 in sales

The transaction details are provided below.

- PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions - purchases Of which number of shares -purchases For an amount of Number of transactions - sales Of which number of shares -sales For an amount of Total 7 163,00 3 616 873,00 90 484 529,50 7 795,00 3 778 193,00 95 593 526,51 02/01/2025 82,00 34 576,00 843 608,75 31,00 15 693,00 389 186,40 03/01/2025 83,00 29 705,00 718 855,10 21,00 7 744,00 187 907,40 06/01/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 250,00 107 107,00 2 662 947,72 07/01/2025 83,00 39 528,00 990 176,40 29,00 15 693,00 398 602,20 08/01/2025 89,00 34 587,00 860 722,20 90,00 41 848,00 1 050 907,90 09/01/2025 33,00 14 942,00 372 961,63 83,00 25 042,00 629 489,32 10/01/2025 133,00 60 407,00 1 491 666,50 0,00 0,00 0,00 13/01/2025 55,00 13 944,00 335 962,50 83,00 31 386,00 763 935,24 14/01/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 118,00 47 079,00 1 163 897,50 15/01/2025 4,00 4 941,00 122 536,80 100,00 41 848,00 1 046 723,10 16/01/2025 100,00 34 587,00 867 639,60 36,00 10 582,00 268 758,80 17/01/2025 54,00 29 646,00 742 632,30 142,00 57 421,00 1 454 948,32 20/01/2025 4,00 1 758,00 44 653,20 51,00 20 924,00 535 654,40 21/01/2025 40,00 12 241,00 311 366,09 17,00 5 231,00 133 983,10 22/01/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 103,00 36 617,00 950 681,94 23/01/2025 36,00 10 761,00 280 774,20 26,00 10 462,00 274 627,50 24/01/2025 17,00 9 882,00 260 390,70 41,00 15 693,00 415 864,50 27/01/2025 151,00 58 413,00 1 495 197,00 111,00 44 584,00 1 148 750,21 28/01/2025 107,00 44 469,00 1 125 559,80 25,00 11 293,00 287 365,30 29/01/2025 27,00 9 882,00 250 508,70 74,00 31 896,00 813 003,54 30/01/2025 37,00 13 648,00 348 400,60 85,00 39 943,00 1 026 867,70 31/01/2025 48,00 20 939,00 533 567,90 32,00 9 631,00 247 956,70 03/02/2025 105,00 59 292,00 1 469 255,76 128,00 52 310,00 1 317 190,73 04/02/2025 46,00 27 677,00 693 901,40 70,00 21 359,00 538 769,90 05/02/2025 124,00 51 379,00 1 269 652,00 10,00 5 231,00 129 728,80 06/02/2025 36,00 12 500,00 311 250,10 145,00 51 814,00 1 304 681,90 07/02/2025 61,00 25 000,00 638 100,64 76,00 25 463,00 653 000,90 10/02/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 69,00 30 693,00 787 287,00 11/02/2025 43,00 17 382,00 448 330,60 42,00 20 532,00 533 433,70 12/02/2025 64,00 89 528,00 2 316 112,96 98,00 36 617,00 952 374,40 13/02/2025 64,00 44 780,00 1 159 941,95 208,00 90 939,00 2 405 704,25 14/02/2025 160,00 64 233,00 1 697 925,24 18,00 5 463,00 145 788,18 17/02/2025 52,00 19 764,00 517 965,03 161,00 63 465,00 1 690 538,36 18/02/2025 34,00 15 942,00 420 868,80 88,00 29 617,00 790 773,90 19/02/2025 144,00 53 232,00 1 400 383,80 35,00 16 924,00 453 732,44 20/02/2025 37,00 14 823,00 389 844,90 124,00 46 541,00 1 235 452,00 21/02/2025 23,00 9 882,00 263 355,30 39,00 13 254,00 355 470,00 24/02/2025 40,00 20 000,00 531 029,30 36,00 21 001,00 560 726,50 25/02/2025 145,00 73 848,00 1 927 099,69 37,00 20 000,00 525 850,18 26/02/2025 1,00 1,00 26,20 142,00 70 000,00 1 858 975,00 27/02/2025 99,00 57 500,00 1 514 400,03 46,00 12 500,00 330 127,58 28/02/2025 65,00 40 000,00 1 044 719,81 52,00 27 500,00 722 699,81 03/03/2025 41,00 24 902,00 647 812,30 82,00 50 000,00 1 313 750,00 04/03/2025 103,00 65 029,00 1 655 072,20 0,00 0,00 0,00 05/03/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 154,00 91 836,00 2 402 296,50 06/03/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 103,00 64 705,00 1 759 563,90 07/03/2025 148,00 63 253,00 1 744 916,88 2,00 2 396,00 66 489,00 10/03/2025 163,00 88 621,00 2 353 926,12 0,00 0,00 0,00 11/03/2025 31,00 52 404,00 1 316 293,20 31,00 28 386,00 731 554,53 12/03/2025 3,00 14 292,00 358 729,20 56,00 61 503,00 1 553 660,40 13/03/2025 45,00 47 640,00 1 185 759,60 18,00 18 924,00 476 411,70 14/03/2025 21,00 19 056,00 469 492,20 37,00 61 503,00 1 534 263,30 17/03/2025 24,00 17 000,00 430 675,09 36,00 17 000,00 432 189,91 18/03/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 46,00 49 268,00 1 280 726,59 19/03/2025 21,00 23 820,00 625 132,08 58,00 23 655,00 629 696,10 20/03/2025 31,00 42 876,00 1 152 697,44 49,00 28 386,00 771 342,24 21/03/2025 66,00 52 404,00 1 376 986,56 33,00 34 193,00 905 114,50 24/03/2025 21,00 152 394,00 4 038 392,82 49,00 177 026,00 4 693 716,22 25/03/2025 53,00 38 112,00 1 004 251,20 52,00 19 872,00 528 500,40 26/03/2025 96,00 43 528,00 1 153 119,20 48,00 18 807,00 500 656,20 27/03/2025 113,00 57 168,00 1 470 170,40 43,00 23 731,00 619 363,90 28/03/2025 70,00 33 348,00 851 803,20 26,00 17 476,00 450 902,20 31/03/2025 167,00 57 168,00 1 428 437,76 0,00 0,00 0,00 01/04/2025 92,00 38 112,00 938 984,40 38,00 18 924,00 471 207,60 02/04/2025 49,00 19 056,00 468 301,20 89,00 37 848,00 940 995,90 03/04/2025 259,00 105 838,00 2 529 196,40 19,00 14 193,00 343 470,60 04/04/2025 155,00 77 472,00 1 735 664,10 31,00 18 924,00 425 316,90 07/04/2025 49,00 32 664,00 657 980,00 63,00 32 854,00 677 784,20 08/04/2025 13,00 13 027,00 276 730,70 32,00 11 354,00 243 072,92 09/04/2025 162,00 67 525,00 1 362 068,09 9,00 9 055,00 185 808,60 10/04/2025 76,00 36 724,00 787 934,96 152,00 82 893,00 1 836 012,20 11/04/2025 65,00 25 749,00 535 579,20 21,00 12 621,00 265 787,06 14/04/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 49,00 24 665,00 536 456,22 15/04/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 23,00 23 743,00 527 429,50 16/04/2025 94,00 29 749,00 654 678,00 1,00 1 511,00 33 544,20 17/04/2025 27,00 13 444,00 293 937,50 11,00 9 066,00 201 582,51 22/04/2025 65,00 52 888,00 1 155 281,99 5,00 7 533,00 165 726,00 23/04/2025 1,00 2 000,00 45 400,00 101,00 52 914,00 1 210 025,46 24/04/2025 25,00 10 583,00 237 863,06 57,00 14 305,00 323 293,00 25/04/2025 46,00 14 305,00 331 647,12 55,00 23 036,00 535 012,88 28/04/2025 4,00 2 501,00 58 773,29 13,00 11 232,00 264 474,89 29/04/2025 25,00 19 444,00 463 739,40 70,00 79 165,00 1 908 795,39 30/04/2025 5,00 10 599,00 255 037,50 150,00 69 673,00 1 689 072,10 02/05/2025 1,00 4 861,00 120 066,70 67,00 35 023,00 871 257,88 05/05/2025 52,00 38 888,00 959 561,40 0,00 0,00 0,00 06/05/2025 20,00 29 166,00 711 650,40 34,00 18 924,00 466 476,60 07/05/2025 16,00 19 444,00 476 378,00 41,00 18 924,00 466 476,60 08/05/2025 1,00 4 861,00 120 066,70 59,00 28 386,00 704 114,73 09/05/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 91,00 42 579,00 1 067 597,46 12/05/2025 9,00 5 971,00 153 619,00 199,00 71 864,00 1 862 256,95 13/05/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 97,00 37 848,00 990 198,30 14/05/2025 94,00 43 749,00 1 097 954,07 13,00 5 482,00 138 221,50 15/05/2025 53,00 24 305,00 608 013,88 11,00 9 462,00 239 020,78 16/05/2025 87,00 34 027,00 854 077,70 13,00 4 731,00 120 167,40 19/05/2025 66,00 29 166,00 723 802,90 24,00 9 462,00 237 023,10 20/05/2025 54,00 17 335,00 428 176,50 60,00 33 117,00 827 499,21 21/05/2025 24,00 18 751,00 468 775,00 31,00 23 655,00 596 579,10 22/05/2025 122,00 50 332,00 1 253 580,70 7,00 9 462,00 236 550,00 23/05/2025 84,00 47 707,00 1 172 328,60 44,00 20 193,00 502 884,30 26/05/2025 24,00 6 000,00 150 560,00 44,00 16 045,00 402 750,40 27/05/2025 57,00 19 500,00 490 960,00 108,00 26 841,00 678 304,70 28/05/2025 84,00 32 998,00 832 887,86 30,00 13 597,00 345 025,10 29/05/2025 20,00 21 214,00 533 060,70 34,00 22 731,00 582 140,91 30/05/2025 97,00 27 000,00 671 580,00 26,00 18 000,00 451 530,00 02/06/2025 71,00 31 743,00 771 784,50 0,00 0,00 0,00 03/06/2025 12,00 10 162,00 244 346,10 77,00 24 924,00 608 618,70 04/06/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 119,00 42 733,00 1 069 711,09 05/06/2025 56,00 22 905,00 568 044,00 51,00 23 655,00 590 192,25 06/06/2025 39,00 18 324,00 454 297,77 54,00 23 655,00 589 482,60 09/06/2025 9,00 4 581,00 114 066,90 116,00 39 308,00 985 932,80 10/06/2025 109,00 36 648,00 920 964,24 72,00 24 417,00 617 954,16 11/06/2025 9,00 4 581,00 116 632,26 142,00 49 548,00 1 271 243,04 12/06/2025 181,00 60 575,00 1 532 897,93 40,00 16 930,00 431 108,85 13/06/2025 64,00 38 938,00 961 004,78 109,00 23 264,00 581 027,48 16/06/2025 9,00 4 581,00 115 166,34 81,00 18 924,00 476 932,11 17/06/2025 92,00 31 720,00 795 802,05 127,00 46 037,00 1 164 985,38 18/06/2025 80,00 27 486,00 694 983,51 56,00 49 117,00 1 247 463,38 19/06/2025 117,00 37 755,00 945 411,68 70,00 23 655,00 596 200,62 20/06/2025 22,00 23 903,00 600 465,12 93,00 56 909,00 1 443 465,73 23/06/2025 125,00 41 220,00 1 018 114,17 0,00 0,00 0,00 24/06/2025 4,00 1 550,00 39 230,50 139,00 63 207,00 1 607 257,38 25/06/2025 27,00 15 608,00 396 964,13 70,00 28 386,00 726 918,15 26/06/2025 119,00 48 526,00 1 239 781,36 82,00 57 848,00 1 488 170,97 27/06/2025 0,00 0,00 0,00 161,00 61 503,00 1 605 559,47 30/06/2025 98,00 40 478,00 1 063 664,21 19,00 4 731,00 125 797,29

















