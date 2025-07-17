Rexel: biannual sharebuyback program at 30 June, 2025

 | Source: REXEL REXEL

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF (2025/06/30)

Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on June 30, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 163,986 REXEL shares

- € 16,816,936

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1st to June 30, 2025 were executed:

- 7,163 purchase transactions

- 7,795 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,616,873 REXEL shares and €90,484,529 in purchases

- 3,778,193 REXEL shares and €95,593,527 in sales

The transaction details are provided below.

                 - PURCHASES SALES
Date Number of transactions - purchases Of which number of shares -purchases For an amount ofNumber of transactions - salesOf which number of shares -salesFor an amount of
Total 7 163,003 616 873,0090 484 529,507 795,003 778 193,0095 593 526,51
02/01/2025 82,0034 576,00843 608,7531,0015 693,00389 186,40
03/01/2025 83,0029 705,00718 855,1021,007 744,00187 907,40
06/01/2025 0,000,000,00250,00107 107,002 662 947,72
07/01/2025 83,0039 528,00990 176,4029,0015 693,00398 602,20
08/01/2025 89,0034 587,00860 722,2090,0041 848,001 050 907,90
09/01/2025 33,0014 942,00372 961,6383,0025 042,00629 489,32
10/01/2025 133,0060 407,001 491 666,500,000,000,00
13/01/2025 55,0013 944,00335 962,5083,0031 386,00763 935,24
14/01/2025 0,000,000,00118,0047 079,001 163 897,50
15/01/2025 4,004 941,00122 536,80100,0041 848,001 046 723,10
16/01/2025 100,0034 587,00867 639,6036,0010 582,00268 758,80
17/01/2025 54,0029 646,00742 632,30142,0057 421,001 454 948,32
20/01/2025 4,001 758,0044 653,2051,0020 924,00535 654,40
21/01/2025 40,0012 241,00311 366,0917,005 231,00133 983,10
22/01/2025 0,000,000,00103,0036 617,00950 681,94
23/01/2025 36,0010 761,00280 774,2026,0010 462,00274 627,50
24/01/2025 17,009 882,00260 390,7041,0015 693,00415 864,50
27/01/2025 151,0058 413,001 495 197,00111,0044 584,001 148 750,21
28/01/2025 107,0044 469,001 125 559,8025,0011 293,00287 365,30
29/01/2025 27,009 882,00250 508,7074,0031 896,00813 003,54
30/01/2025 37,0013 648,00348 400,6085,0039 943,001 026 867,70
31/01/2025 48,0020 939,00533 567,9032,009 631,00247 956,70
03/02/2025 105,0059 292,001 469 255,76128,0052 310,001 317 190,73
04/02/2025 46,0027 677,00693 901,4070,0021 359,00538 769,90
05/02/2025 124,0051 379,001 269 652,0010,005 231,00129 728,80
06/02/2025 36,0012 500,00311 250,10145,0051 814,001 304 681,90
07/02/2025 61,0025 000,00638 100,6476,0025 463,00653 000,90
10/02/2025 0,000,000,0069,0030 693,00787 287,00
11/02/2025 43,0017 382,00448 330,6042,0020 532,00533 433,70
12/02/2025 64,0089 528,002 316 112,9698,0036 617,00952 374,40
13/02/2025 64,0044 780,001 159 941,95208,0090 939,002 405 704,25
14/02/2025 160,0064 233,001 697 925,2418,005 463,00145 788,18
17/02/2025 52,0019 764,00517 965,03161,0063 465,001 690 538,36
18/02/2025 34,0015 942,00420 868,8088,0029 617,00790 773,90
19/02/2025 144,0053 232,001 400 383,8035,0016 924,00453 732,44
20/02/2025 37,0014 823,00389 844,90124,0046 541,001 235 452,00
21/02/2025 23,009 882,00263 355,3039,0013 254,00355 470,00
24/02/2025 40,0020 000,00531 029,3036,0021 001,00560 726,50
25/02/2025 145,0073 848,001 927 099,6937,0020 000,00525 850,18
26/02/2025 1,001,0026,20142,0070 000,001 858 975,00
27/02/2025 99,0057 500,001 514 400,0346,0012 500,00330 127,58
28/02/2025 65,0040 000,001 044 719,8152,0027 500,00722 699,81
03/03/2025 41,0024 902,00647 812,3082,0050 000,001 313 750,00
04/03/2025 103,0065 029,001 655 072,200,000,000,00
05/03/2025 0,000,000,00154,0091 836,002 402 296,50
06/03/2025 0,000,000,00103,0064 705,001 759 563,90
07/03/2025 148,0063 253,001 744 916,882,002 396,0066 489,00
10/03/2025 163,0088 621,002 353 926,120,000,000,00
11/03/2025 31,0052 404,001 316 293,2031,0028 386,00731 554,53
12/03/2025 3,0014 292,00358 729,2056,0061 503,001 553 660,40
13/03/2025 45,0047 640,001 185 759,6018,0018 924,00476 411,70
14/03/2025 21,0019 056,00469 492,2037,0061 503,001 534 263,30
17/03/2025 24,0017 000,00430 675,0936,0017 000,00432 189,91
18/03/2025 0,000,000,0046,0049 268,001 280 726,59
19/03/2025 21,0023 820,00625 132,0858,0023 655,00629 696,10
20/03/2025 31,0042 876,001 152 697,4449,0028 386,00771 342,24
21/03/2025 66,0052 404,001 376 986,5633,0034 193,00905 114,50
24/03/2025 21,00152 394,004 038 392,8249,00177 026,004 693 716,22
25/03/2025 53,0038 112,001 004 251,2052,0019 872,00528 500,40
26/03/2025 96,0043 528,001 153 119,2048,0018 807,00500 656,20
27/03/2025 113,0057 168,001 470 170,4043,0023 731,00619 363,90
28/03/2025 70,0033 348,00851 803,2026,0017 476,00450 902,20
31/03/2025 167,0057 168,001 428 437,760,000,000,00
01/04/2025 92,0038 112,00938 984,4038,0018 924,00471 207,60
02/04/2025 49,0019 056,00468 301,2089,0037 848,00940 995,90
03/04/2025 259,00105 838,002 529 196,4019,0014 193,00343 470,60
04/04/2025 155,0077 472,001 735 664,1031,0018 924,00425 316,90
07/04/2025 49,0032 664,00657 980,0063,0032 854,00677 784,20
08/04/2025 13,0013 027,00276 730,7032,0011 354,00243 072,92
09/04/2025 162,0067 525,001 362 068,099,009 055,00185 808,60
10/04/2025 76,0036 724,00787 934,96152,0082 893,001 836 012,20
11/04/2025 65,0025 749,00535 579,2021,0012 621,00265 787,06
14/04/2025 0,000,000,0049,0024 665,00536 456,22
15/04/2025 0,000,000,0023,0023 743,00527 429,50
16/04/2025 94,0029 749,00654 678,001,001 511,0033 544,20
17/04/2025 27,0013 444,00293 937,5011,009 066,00201 582,51
22/04/2025 65,0052 888,001 155 281,995,007 533,00165 726,00
23/04/2025 1,002 000,0045 400,00101,0052 914,001 210 025,46
24/04/2025 25,0010 583,00237 863,0657,0014 305,00323 293,00
25/04/2025 46,0014 305,00331 647,1255,0023 036,00535 012,88
28/04/2025 4,002 501,0058 773,2913,0011 232,00264 474,89
29/04/2025 25,0019 444,00463 739,4070,0079 165,001 908 795,39
30/04/2025 5,0010 599,00255 037,50150,0069 673,001 689 072,10
02/05/2025 1,004 861,00120 066,7067,0035 023,00871 257,88
05/05/2025 52,0038 888,00959 561,400,000,000,00
06/05/2025 20,0029 166,00711 650,4034,0018 924,00466 476,60
07/05/2025 16,0019 444,00476 378,0041,0018 924,00466 476,60
08/05/2025 1,004 861,00120 066,7059,0028 386,00704 114,73
09/05/2025 0,000,000,0091,0042 579,001 067 597,46
12/05/2025 9,005 971,00153 619,00199,0071 864,001 862 256,95
13/05/2025 0,000,000,0097,0037 848,00990 198,30
14/05/2025 94,0043 749,001 097 954,0713,005 482,00138 221,50
15/05/2025 53,0024 305,00608 013,8811,009 462,00239 020,78
16/05/2025 87,0034 027,00854 077,7013,004 731,00120 167,40
19/05/2025 66,0029 166,00723 802,9024,009 462,00237 023,10
20/05/2025 54,0017 335,00428 176,5060,0033 117,00827 499,21
21/05/2025 24,0018 751,00468 775,0031,0023 655,00596 579,10
22/05/2025 122,0050 332,001 253 580,707,009 462,00236 550,00
23/05/2025 84,0047 707,001 172 328,6044,0020 193,00502 884,30
26/05/2025 24,006 000,00150 560,0044,0016 045,00402 750,40
27/05/2025 57,0019 500,00490 960,00108,0026 841,00678 304,70
28/05/2025 84,0032 998,00832 887,8630,0013 597,00345 025,10
29/05/2025 20,0021 214,00533 060,7034,0022 731,00582 140,91
30/05/2025 97,0027 000,00671 580,0026,0018 000,00451 530,00
02/06/2025 71,0031 743,00771 784,500,000,000,00
03/06/2025 12,0010 162,00244 346,1077,0024 924,00608 618,70
04/06/2025 0,000,000,00119,0042 733,001 069 711,09
05/06/2025 56,0022 905,00568 044,0051,0023 655,00590 192,25
06/06/2025 39,0018 324,00454 297,7754,0023 655,00589 482,60
09/06/2025 9,004 581,00114 066,90116,0039 308,00985 932,80
10/06/2025 109,0036 648,00920 964,2472,0024 417,00617 954,16
11/06/2025 9,004 581,00116 632,26142,0049 548,001 271 243,04
12/06/2025 181,0060 575,001 532 897,9340,0016 930,00431 108,85
13/06/2025 64,0038 938,00961 004,78109,0023 264,00581 027,48
16/06/2025 9,004 581,00115 166,3481,0018 924,00476 932,11
17/06/2025 92,0031 720,00795 802,05127,0046 037,001 164 985,38
18/06/2025 80,0027 486,00694 983,5156,0049 117,001 247 463,38
19/06/2025 117,0037 755,00945 411,6870,0023 655,00596 200,62
20/06/2025 22,0023 903,00600 465,1293,0056 909,001 443 465,73
23/06/2025 125,0041 220,001 018 114,170,000,000,00
24/06/2025 4,001 550,0039 230,50139,0063 207,001 607 257,38
25/06/2025 27,0015 608,00396 964,1370,0028 386,00726 918,15
26/06/2025 119,0048 526,001 239 781,3682,0057 848,001 488 170,97
27/06/2025 0,000,000,00161,0061 503,001 605 559,47
30/06/2025 98,0040 478,001 063 664,2119,004 731,00125 797,29








ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Laurence FROST+33 6 31 65 57 06lfrost@brunswickgroup.com

        

Attachment


Attachments

2025.06.30_PR_biannual_sharebuyback_program

Recommended Reading