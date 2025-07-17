Centre for Information Policy Leadership Announces Agreement with Stephen Almond to Join as Vice President of Policy and Consulting

London, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a global data and privacy think tank founded in 2001 by leading companies and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, has announced that Stephen Almond will join as CIPL’s Vice President of Policy and Consulting in September. Upon the conclusion of his role as Executive Director of Regulatory Risk at the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), Almond will serve in the firm’s London office to further advance CIPL’s global data, privacy, and digital policy agenda.

With over 15 years of experience at the intersection of innovation policy, regulatory strategy, and public impact, Almond has been at the frontlines of shaping digital governance across the public sector, international institutions, and the tech sector. He has been recognized by POLITICO as one of the “14 People Who Matter in UK AI Policy” and named by Apolitical as one of the “World’s 50 Most Influential People Navigating Disruption.”

Bringing deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), online tracking, data governance, cross-regulatory and international digital policy, Almond has played a leading role at the ICO in shaping the UK’s broader digital regulation agenda, acting as sponsor for the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) and driving collaboration across data, competition and online safety.

Prior to the ICO, Almond served in a range of public sector leadership roles, as well as Fellow in the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the World Economic Forum (WEF). At WEF, he led a global program on regulatory innovation, supporting governments and regulators to adopt more agile, innovation-enabling approaches in response to emerging technologies. Almond holds degrees from the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of Oxford, and is known for his ability to bridge technology, policy, and regulation.

“Stephen will be joining CIPL at a pivotal moment when the world is witnessing an unprecedented inflection point with galloping advances in technology, business and public sector digital transformation, and a redrawing of national strategic data and tech policies. CIPL’s work has never been more relevant in helping organizations and governments to understand and navigate the global trends effectively and to enable accountable innovation. Stephen’s deep experience of working at the forefront of regulatory innovation make him an ideal fit to help drive forward CIPL’s mission, in partnership with industry leaders, regulators and policymakers. I am very excited about the next chapter of CIPL’s growth and impact,” said CIPL President Bojana Bellamy.

“We are delighted that Stephen will be joining the CIPL team. As a distinguished and forward-thinking leader in the digital regulation and privacy community, we know that Stephen will bring a rich set of experience and leadership skills to CIPL’s work in advancing government policies and regulations and organizational practices for accountable, data-driven innovation,” said Lisa Sotto, chair of Hunton’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Once at CIPL, Almond will further advance CIPL’s thought leadership on a wide range of data policy-related topics at the intersection of data regulation, privacy and cybersecurity, data governance, AI and other emerging technologies. Additionally, he will lead CIPL’s consulting work for both public and private sector entities, leveraging his global experience in privacy, data, and tech policy.

Commenting on new role that he will assume with CIPL, Almond said: “CIPL plays a vital role in shaping the future of digital regulation through serious, solutions-focused dialogue. I’m excited about joining its stellar team and spearheading governance that keeps pace with innovation, works for business and upholds people’s rights.”

