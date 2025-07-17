Canon Aids Relief Efforts for Texas Floods

Melville, NY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4, 2025, the U.S. state of Texas was struck by devastating floods. We at Canon would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected, and our thoughts go out to those who are suffering.

To aid in the relief efforts, the Canon Group has made a donation to the American Red Cross.

“At Canon, we are committed to the principle of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “In times of hardship, it is our responsibility and honor to assist the communities we serve. We stand in solidarity with the people who have been impacted as they begin the long road to recovery.”

"We are deeply grateful to Canon for their generous support,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer, American Red Cross. “Contributions like these allow us to continue delivering vital services – shelter, food, and emergency assistance – to families affected by disasters."

We sincerely hope that the region will soon be able to begin the recovery and healing process.

