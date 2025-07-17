Taco John’s Taco Bravo Named Best Fast Food Taco in Annual USA Today’s 10Best Survey

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® fanatics across the country have always known the difference West-Mex™ flavor makes. From delicious menu items crafted with 100% North American beef, and crispy shells fried in-restaurant daily, to hot-and-crispy Potato Olés®, Western traditions fused with Mexican flavors always taste like a good idea. Thanks to those passionate guests, Taco John’s signature Taco Bravo® has been voted the #1 Fast Food Taco in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards!

To celebrate, Taco John’s is offering the Beef Taco Bravo for just $1 all day on Wednesday, July 30. The offer is available in-store or drive-thru only, once per guest (limit 3 per order, while supplies last). For all the details about the Taco Bravo Celebration, fans can visit tacojohns.com/vote-taco-bravo.

Taco John’s Taco Bravo starts with warm refried beans spread on a soft tortilla, wrapped around a freshly fried crispy taco shell, and filled with seasoned 100% North American beef, cheddar cheese, taco sauce, and lettuce.

“Taco is in our name, and from our beginnings as a small taco shop in Wyoming, crafting delicious, quality tacos served at a great value is at the heart of what we do,” said Heather Neary, Taco John’s President & CEO. “We’re thrilled that America has spoken, and they know what our entire organization already knows: that the Taco Bravo is the best fast food taco in America, and now we get to celebrate with both longtime and new guests.”

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Taco. (Published July 2025).

About Taco John’s®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, savings and special offers for Taco John's Rewards loyalty club members, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in bigger. bolder. better. flavors and menu items. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

