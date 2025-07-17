AI/R Company Accelerates Oracle Fusion Apps AI Agent Studio Implementation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Revolution Company (AI/R), a global leader in AI-driven business transformation, announced today its strategic initiative to help Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers rapidly implement and maximize Oracle AI Agent Studio capabilities. Building on Oracle's March 2025 launch of AI Agent Studio, AI/R is positioning itself as the premier implementation partner for enterprises seeking to transform their business processes through agentic AI.

Oracle AI Agent Studio, announced at Oracle CloudWorld London, represents a comprehensive platform that enables customers to create, extend, deploy, and manage AI agents across their enterprise without additional cost. The platform builds upon Oracle's existing portfolio of over 50 AI agents and provides democratized access to AI agent creation through user-friendly tools and pre-built templates.

AI/R brings unique value to Oracle customers through its ecosystem of over 6,000 AI and digital transformation experts and deep knowledge of Oracle products built over more than 25 years of strategic partnership. This extensive experience spans the complete Oracle technology stack, from Oracle Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle AI services. The group's proprietary platforms including AI Cockpit, AI/SmartEngineering, and AI/AgentsBuilder create powerful synergies with Oracle AI Agent Studio, enabling accelerated implementation across finance, HR, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service functions. This comprehensive platform approach, combined with decades of Oracle expertise, ensures seamless integration and enhanced capabilities for enterprise AI agent deployment.

"Oracle AI Agent Studio represents a paradigm shift in how enterprises approach automation and intelligent process optimization," said Alisson Aguiar, Global Oracle Practice Head at AI/R. "Our deep technical expertise in Oracle Fusion applications, combined with our proven AI implementation methodologies and over 25 years of Oracle partnership, enables us to help customers unlock the full transformative potential of agentic AI across their entire business ecosystem."

The AI Agent Studio platform offers several key capabilities that align with AI/R's implementation expertise: native Fusion integration that understands business objects and APIs without customization, agent team orchestration for complex multi-step workflows, extensibility options for modifying pre-packaged agents, and choice of large language models including Oracle-optimized options and third-party models. These features enable enterprises to automate repetitive tasks while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

"We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how businesses operate, and AI agents are at the center of this evolution," said Ernest Molinaro, Divisional Vice-President at AI/R. "Our role is to bridge the gap between Oracle's powerful AI Agent Studio capabilities and real-world business outcomes, ensuring our clients not only implement these technologies successfully but also achieve measurable ROI and competitive advantage."

AI/R's implementation approach focuses on democratizing AI agent creation for business users while ensuring robust testing, validation, and security frameworks. The group's experience with AI-powered digital transformation across multiple industries enables customers to move beyond departmental pilots to enterprise-wide AI agent deployments.

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

