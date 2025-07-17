ACM Research to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: ACM Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2025) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Webcast: ir.acmr.com/news-events/events



To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4cceb211743b41b191ff1a256e07b4cf

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.acmr.com/news-events/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at www.acmr.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

