Telia Lietuva results for 6 months of 2025

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 6 months’ period ended 30 June 2025.

Second quarter of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 2% and amounted to EUR 121.9 million (2024: EUR 119.5 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 8.9% to EUR 48.7 million (2024: EUR 44.7 million)

EBITDA increased by 10.3% and amounted to EUR 48.5 million (2024: EUR 44 million)

Profit for the period went up by 21.3% to EUR 22.1 million (2024: EUR 18.3 million)

Capital investments up by 24.6% and amounted to EUR 14.2 million (2024: EUR 11.4 million)

EUR 64.1 million of dividends were paid for the year 2024 (EUR 0.11 per share) (EUR 52.4 million or EUR 0.09 per share for the year 2023)

Six months of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 1.3% and amounted to EUR 241.7 million (2024: EUR 238.5 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.4% to EUR 97 million (2024: EUR 88.7 million)

EBITDA increased by 10.3% and amounted to EUR 96.3 million (2024: EUR 87.4 million)

Profit for the period went up by 22.9% to EUR 44.7 million (2024: EUR 36.4 million)

Capital investments down by 18.8% and amounted to EUR 23.7 million (2024: EUR 29.2 million)

Free cash flow went up by 10.7% and amounted to EUR 57 million (2024: EUR 51.4 million)

Comment by Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

In June, we commemorated the 25th anniversary of Telia Lietuva being listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Over those years, the Company has paid out more than EUR 1 billion in dividends to its shareholders. In May, the highest dividend in our history of EUR 0.11 per share were paid for the year 2024. This confirms the fact that Telia Lietuva has remained a strategic player in Lithuania, connecting citizens and businesses and standing at the forefront of technological innovation.

Our dedication to strategic priorities – Simplify, Innovate and Grow – is fully reflected in our results for the first half of 2025: compared with the same period of previous year, revenue from services went up by 4.2%, adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.4% and net profit jumped by 22.9%. Free cash flow during January-June 2025 was 10.7% higher than a year ago.

Revenue grew in all service categories except fixed voice telephony, which declines in line with the shrinking number of fixed telephony lines in service. Equipment sales remain more modest this year with a roughly 10% decline in volumes compared with the year 2024.

As expected, registration of new pre-paid SIM card owners, introduced at the beginning of 2025, resulted in a decrease in the number of pre-paid mobile service customers during the first six months of this year by 61 thousand, while the number of post-paid service users went up by 34 thousand. Nevertheless, continuously accelerating usage of mobile data and higher revenue per user pushed the mobile service revenue upwards.

For customers’ benefit from May we reduced roaming prices in popular travel destinations outside of the European Union.

In April, we launched a next generation Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management platform. It provides the customer with full control over the IoT management – from SIM card activation to data analyses and could be easily integrated with other business systems whilst also operating internationally.

By adding Netflix and other top-quality content to Telia Play offering, we secured an increase in revenue from TV service thanks to higher ARPU. This is despite the fact that the number of subscribers contracted by 2 thousand during the first half of 2025.

During January-June of 2025, the number of broadband Internet connections eased by 5 thousand, but pricing activities increased the ARPU and growth in revenue from Internet services.

In June, the Company’s hosting service was relaunched with a new name – Telia Hosting. Upgraded and operating on a new platform, Telia Hosting is primarily intended for better experience of private customers, while later we expect to expand to business customers as well.

Our competence and devotion to implementation of business security solutions was once again evaluated by our long-time partner Fortinet. Telia Lietuva was recognized as the best Managed Security Service Provider in Lithuania.

We have also launched a new equipment range in our e-shop and showrooms – namely smart healthcare gadgets such as smart rings, smart scales and LED therapy devices. The insights they provide into our customers’ health will hopefully lead to a transformational approach to fitness and longevity.

Reasserting our technological leadership, we are the first in Lithuania to start testing 5G standalone network in Klaipėda Seaport. While implementing this project, we aim to create a new critical infrastructure standard and pave the way for similar solutions in other important industrial objects.

Telia Lietuva reaffirms its ongoing support for Ukraine during these challenging times. As part of our continued commitment to social responsibility and meaningful action, we recently completed a major donation of refurbished Telia computers and network equipment to those in need.

We are proud that for the second year in a row Telia Lietuva was awarded for being the Top Employer in the IT and telecommunications sector in Lithuania by CV-Online, while Investors’ Forum, which unites foreign capital corporations in Lithuania, recognized us as the Most Responsible Company in 2024. We are also delighted that Vaida Jurkonienė, Telia Lietuva’s Head of Marketing and Communication, has been elected the CMO of the year by the Marketing Association LIMA.



ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-June of 2025.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for the 6 months of 2025.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





