Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 10 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 179 37.55 37.80 37.25 382 221 MTF CBOE 3 821 37.53 37.70 37.20 143 402 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 11 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 37.21 37.30 37.05 372 100 MTF CBOE 4 000 37.23 37.35 37.05 148 920 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 14 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 779 37.03 37.15 36.90 399 146 MTF CBOE 3 721 37.05 37.25 36.85 137 863 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 15 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 504 37.15 37.35 36.85 390 224 MTF CBOE 3 996 37.15 37.30 36.85 148 451 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 16 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 384 36.84 37.00 36.70 382 547 MTF CBOE 4 116 36.84 36.95 36.70 151 633 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 71 500 37.15 37.80 36.70 2 656 507

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 405 shares during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 July 2025 600 37.30 37.40 37.20 22 380 11 July 2025 1 400 37.15 37.30 37.00 52 010 14 July 2025 605 36.70 36.90 36.70 22 204 15 July 2025 1 000 36.94 36.95 36.90 36 940 16 July 2025 800 36.75 36.80 36.70 29 400 Total 4 405 162 934





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 July 2025 1 400 37.53 37.80 37.30 52 542 11 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 July 2025 400 37.23 37.30 37.15 14 892 16 July 2025 400 36.95 37.00 36.90 14 780 Total 2 200 82 214

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 922 shares.

On 16 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 248 140 own shares, or 4.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

