Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
10 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 17937.5537.8037.25382 221
 MTF CBOE3 82137.5337.7037.20143 402
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
11 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00037.2137.3037.05372 100
 MTF CBOE4 00037.2337.3537.05148 920
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
14 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 77937.0337.1536.90399 146
 MTF CBOE3 72137.0537.2536.85137 863
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
15 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 50437.1537.3536.85390 224
 MTF CBOE3 99637.1537.3036.85148 451
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
16 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 38436.8437.0036.70382 547
 MTF CBOE4 11636.8436.9536.70151 633
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 71 50037.1537.8036.702 656 507

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 405 shares during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 July 202560037.3037.4037.2022 380
11 July 20251 40037.1537.3037.0052 010
14 July 202560536.7036.9036.7022 204
15 July 20251 00036.9436.9536.9036 940
16 July 202580036.7536.8036.7029 400
Total4 405   162 934


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
10 July 20251 40037.5337.8037.3052 542
11 July 202500.000.000.000
14 July 202500.000.000.000
15 July 202540037.2337.3037.1514 892
16 July 202540036.9537.0036.9014 780
Total2 200   82 214

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 922 shares.

On 16 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 248 140 own shares, or 4.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


