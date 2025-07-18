Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 500 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|10 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 179
|37.55
|37.80
|37.25
|382 221
|MTF CBOE
|3 821
|37.53
|37.70
|37.20
|143 402
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|11 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|37.21
|37.30
|37.05
|372 100
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|37.23
|37.35
|37.05
|148 920
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|14 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 779
|37.03
|37.15
|36.90
|399 146
|MTF CBOE
|3 721
|37.05
|37.25
|36.85
|137 863
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|15 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 504
|37.15
|37.35
|36.85
|390 224
|MTF CBOE
|3 996
|37.15
|37.30
|36.85
|148 451
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|16 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 384
|36.84
|37.00
|36.70
|382 547
|MTF CBOE
|4 116
|36.84
|36.95
|36.70
|151 633
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|71 500
|37.15
|37.80
|36.70
|2 656 507
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 405 shares during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 July 2025 to 16 July 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 July 2025
|600
|37.30
|37.40
|37.20
|22 380
|11 July 2025
|1 400
|37.15
|37.30
|37.00
|52 010
|14 July 2025
|605
|36.70
|36.90
|36.70
|22 204
|15 July 2025
|1 000
|36.94
|36.95
|36.90
|36 940
|16 July 2025
|800
|36.75
|36.80
|36.70
|29 400
|Total
|4 405
|162 934
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 July 2025
|1 400
|37.53
|37.80
|37.30
|52 542
|11 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 July 2025
|400
|37.23
|37.30
|37.15
|14 892
|16 July 2025
|400
|36.95
|37.00
|36.90
|14 780
|Total
|2 200
|82 214
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 922 shares.
On 16 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 248 140 own shares, or 4.27% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
