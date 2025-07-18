Prosafe SE: Prospectus published

18 July 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 24 April 2025 where it was announced that Prosafe had agreed the terms of a recapitalization (the "Recapitalization") which, inter alia, includes a recapitalization of USD 193 million into 321,635,718 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares") and an offering of up to 17,868,651 warrants to shareholders in the Company as of 16 May 2025 as registered in the Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) on the record date 20 May 2025 (the "Warrants"), subject to final approval being obtained by all lenders.

In preparation for the implementation and closing of the Recapitalization, a prospectus has been approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and published by the Company for the purposes of the listing of the New Shares on Euronext Oslo Børs and the offering of Warrants (the "Prospectus") in accordance with the resolutions passed by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 16 May 2025.

The Prospectus is available on www.prosafe.com.

The Company expects that the Recapitalization will be effective shortly, and the Company will issue an announcement confirming effectiveness of the Recapitalization once the registration of the share capital increase related to the issuance of New Shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, following which the Company's registered share capital will be EUR 3,395,043.69 divided into 339,504,369 shares, each with a par value of EUR 0.01. Subject to completion of the closing procedures for the Recapitalization, such registration is expected to take place on or about 21 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.



