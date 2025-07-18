SeaFi Launches $1 Million MEGA IDO for Elympics ($ELP) with Whitelist and Reward Campaigns Active Until July 20





HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaFi, the AI-powered Web3 launchpad redefining decentralized fundraising, is proud to announce the official launch of the MEGA IDO for Elympics ($ELP) with a total allocation of $1,000,000. Touted as the "IDO of the Year," this opportunity is open to all crypto investors - no registration required, and backed by a 24-hour refund guarantee.

In the run-up to the IDO, SeaFi has rolled out community engagement initiatives, including a $500,000 whitelist allocation and $1,000 USDT in rewards, available to participants until July 20, 2025.

Elympics ($ELP) IDO Details

Snapshot: 00:00 UTC, July 21

00:00 UTC, July 21 IDO Start: 12:00 UTC, July 22

12:00 UTC, July 22 IDO End: 18:00 UTC, July 23

18:00 UTC, July 23 Network: Ethereum

Ethereum Ticker: $ELP

$ELP Soft Cap: $500,000

$500,000 Hard Cap: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Token Price: $0.01857

$0.01857 Vesting: 40% at TGE, 3-month linear vesting, no cliff

40% at TGE, 3-month linear vesting, no cliff Refund Policy: 24-hour unconditional refund

24-hour unconditional refund Loyalty Reward: 1–3% cashback

1–3% cashback No KYC or registration required

More Information: SeaFi Elympics IDO Page

Official Announcement: SeaFi on X

About Elympics ($ELP)

Elympics is a Web3-native competitive gaming protocol focused on delivering fair, transparent, and real-time multiplayer experiences on the blockchain. Built for both developers and gamers, Elympics empowers game creation with verifiable on-chain results and tamper-proof gameplay.









Join the Community

SeaFi

Website | X/Twitter

Elympics

Website | X/Twitter

Media Contact:



PR Team – SeaFi

hello@seafi.ai

